National

NDPC, partners hold pilot workshop to strengthen district food systems and nutrition planning

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  23 April 2026 10:23am
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The National Development Planning Commission, in collaboration with Results for Development (R4D), the World Bank and UNICEF Ghana, has organised a two-day pilot workshop aimed at strengthening district-level capacity for food systems and nutrition programming.

The workshop, held from April 15 to 16, 2026, at Aqua Safari Hotel in Ada, brought together district officials from Ada East, Ningo-Prampram and South Tongu, alongside technical representatives from key Ministries, Departments and Agencies to support coordinated and effective planning.

Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of NDPC, Mrs Alice Amekudzi highlighted the importance of food systems and nutrition in Ghana’s development agenda, noting that the country continues to face a triple burden of malnutrition — undernutrition, overnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies — driven largely by weak and non-responsive food systems.

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She stressed the need for coordinated, data-driven and multi-sectoral approaches at the district level, explaining that the workshop was designed to equip participants with practical tools to develop evidence-based, costed and implementable programmes aligned with the Medium-Term Development Plans, while also informing future national scale-up efforts.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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