NDPC, partners hold pilot workshop to strengthen district food systems and nutrition planning

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Development Planning Commission, in collaboration with Results for Development (R4D), the World Bank and UNICEF Ghana, has organised a two-day pilot workshop aimed at strengthening district-level capacity for food systems and nutrition programming.
The workshop, held from April 15 to 16, 2026, at Aqua Safari Hotel in Ada, brought together district officials from Ada East, Ningo-Prampram and South Tongu, alongside technical representatives from key Ministries, Departments and Agencies to support coordinated and effective planning.
Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of NDPC, Mrs Alice Amekudzi highlighted the importance of food systems and nutrition in Ghana’s development agenda, noting that the country continues to face a triple burden of malnutrition — undernutrition, overnutrition and micronutrient deficiencies — driven largely by weak and non-responsive food systems.
She stressed the need for coordinated, data-driven and multi-sectoral approaches at the district level, explaining that the workshop was designed to equip participants with practical tools to develop evidence-based, costed and implementable programmes aligned with the Medium-Term Development Plans, while also informing future national scale-up efforts.
Latest Stories
-
My constituents sent me back to pass the bill – Sam George vows to push anti-LGBTQI bill
3 minutes
-
Samuel Awuku challenges Ghana Maritime Authority over response to MV Sankofa RTI request
9 minutes
-
Beyond Bread: Why a stomach-driven life is the silent enemy of achievement
14 minutes
-
CSIR-IIR calls for stronger research–industry collaboration at BI-ARIM
15 minutes
-
Ga Mantse invites GETFund boss to address worsening school infrastructure in Ga State
16 minutes
-
Trump poised to expand refugee program for white South Africans
23 minutes
-
GoldBod engages small-scale miners, pledges stronger support to boost gold production
24 minutes
-
Sam George insists anti-LGBTQI bill will reach Mahama’s desk “expeditiously”
41 minutes
-
Queiroz welcomed as Ghana coach as Sports Ministry presents ‘fugu’ gift
43 minutes
-
Youth group calls for immediate Constitution Reform Implementation Committee
1 hour
-
Publican AI only provides suggestions, not final decisions – GRA clarifies
1 hour
-
NDPC, partners hold pilot workshop to strengthen district food systems and nutrition planning
1 hour
-
NDPC, UNECA urge shift from consumption to investment in remittances
1 hour
-
Ghana’s ‘okada’ law puts more motorcycles on the road — and more fumes in the air
1 hour
-
Mahama deserves time on Kejetia Phase Two, Kumasi queen mothers tell traders
2 hours