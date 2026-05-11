“Chofi” ban remains in force – FDA reminds public

Audio By Carbonatix
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has reminded the public about the ban on the importation of Turkey tail, commonly known as "Chofi" in Ghana.
Despite the ban, which was instituted in 1999 due to turkey tail's extremely high fat content and associated health risks, it is still available in many markets where it is openly sold.
In a public notice issued on Monday, May 11, the FDA stated that the ban was instituted to cover Turkey tail and other poultry products with over 15 per cent fat content.
Health risks
The FDA highlighted that consumption of such products poses serious health risks, including obesity, high cholesterol, and heart-related diseases.
The ban forms part of efforts to promote healthier eating habits and protect public health.
Advice to the public
"The FDA therefore advises the public to stay away from these products," the Authority stated.
The public is encouraged to make informed food choices and prioritise their health by avoiding banned or unwholesome poultry products.
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