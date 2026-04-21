FDA seizes over 155 packs of unapproved diapers in Western North Region

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Western North Region has seized more than 155 packs, approximately 15,523 units of unapproved baby diapers from 21 outlets within the region.

The operation, conducted with support from the Ghana Police Service and Consumer Protection Agency, targeted sellers within Dwenase, Bekwai, Asawinso, Bibiani and Juaboso markets.

The Western North Regional Director of the FDA, Albert Ankomah, during the exercise, said the move formed part of the Authority’s week-long market surveillance aimed at controlling the influx of unapproved and second-hand baby diapers on the market.

He explained that it was to ensure babies were protected from harm caused by these substandard diapers.

He advised parents to consider the safety of their children and buy only approved baby diapers by the Food and Drugs Authority.

“Parents should buy diapers registered and well packaged to ensure the safety of their children,” Mr Ankomah said.

He also encouraged wholesalers and retailers to deal only in approved and registered baby diapers and other products by the Food and Drug Authority to ensure the safety of consumers

The Regional Director announced that his outfit would, in the coming days, embark on a similar exercise in other areas to ensure fake or unapproved baby diapers were out of the market completely

Mr Ankomah cautioned the public to desist from buying drugs, especially herbal ones, from sellers at bus terminals, noting that those products could pose severe health risks to those who patronise them

He encouraged individuals who sold unapproved herbal products to get registered with the Authority, warning them that the law would not spare them when caught.

Some residents in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) lauded the Food and Drugs Authority and the Consumer Protection Agency for ensuring that fake baby diapers were off the market.

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