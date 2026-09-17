Audio By Carbonatix
Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to attend the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2026 National Delegates Conference after receiving a formal invitation from the party’s National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC).
The NOEC delegation visited the former President as part of its engagements ahead of the conference, using the meeting to update him on preparations for the event and the process for electing the party’s national officers.
Discussions also touched on the organisational direction of the party as it prepares for the next electoral cycle, with Mr Akufo-Addo stressing the need for unity, renewed commitment and stronger grassroots structures.
He commended the committee for the work undertaken so far and described the delegates conference as an important stage in the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational base.
The former President subsequently assured the NOEC delegation that he would be present at the 2026 National Delegates Conference.
The committee expressed appreciation to Nana Akufo-Addo for receiving its members and for the guidance and support provided during the engagement.
Latest Stories
-
Outstanding challenges in school placement will be addressed before schools reopen – Education Minister
5 minutes
-
Akufo-Addo to attend NPP National Delegates Conference as party begins rebuilding process
10 minutes
-
GRA questions GH¢79.65m Servestar Minwax claim, seeks independent audit
22 minutes
-
PROTOA sets September 21 for indefinite strike over rising transport costs
23 minutes
-
NPP must unite and rebuild for 2028 – Akufo-Addo
27 minutes
-
Ex-convict arrested for allegedly posing as soldier and extorting residents in Ashaiman
32 minutes
-
Diesel could hit GH¢28 without government support – NPA CEO
37 minutes
-
Four-year water crisis deepens hardship in Agbozume
42 minutes
-
Denmark, Ghana must deepen green industrial partnership
48 minutes
-
LEAP new grant rates take effect this month, says Gender Minister
54 minutes
-
Ghana shifts from advocacy to enforcement on gender equity, disability inclusion
1 hour
-
Ho West communities benefit from 2026 big push rural electrification
1 hour
-
Dorcas Afo-Toffey pledges to sustain SHS scholarship support in Jomoro
1 hour
-
Afo-Toffey Supports 1,000 Jomoro SHS freshers with educational materials
1 hour
-
Gender Minister hails Ghana School Feeding Programme
1 hour