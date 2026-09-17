Akufo-Addo to attend NPP National Delegates Conference as party begins rebuilding process

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to attend the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2026 National Delegates Conference after receiving a formal invitation from the party’s National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC).

The NOEC delegation visited the former President as part of its engagements ahead of the conference, using the meeting to update him on preparations for the event and the process for electing the party’s national officers.

Discussions also touched on the organisational direction of the party as it prepares for the next electoral cycle, with Mr Akufo-Addo stressing the need for unity, renewed commitment and stronger grassroots structures.

He commended the committee for the work undertaken so far and described the delegates conference as an important stage in the party’s efforts to strengthen its organisational base.

The former President subsequently assured the NOEC delegation that he would be present at the 2026 National Delegates Conference.

The committee expressed appreciation to Nana Akufo-Addo for receiving its members and for the guidance and support provided during the engagement.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.