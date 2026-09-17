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ActionAid launches campaign to amplify voices of mining communities

Source: Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe   
  17 September 2026 2:46pm
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ActionAid Ghana has launched a 24-month campaign to strengthen the participation of mining-affected communities in decisions on land, livelihoods, the environment and natural resources.

Dubbed Uplifting the Voices of Mining Communities (VOICES), the project seeks to empower communities to demand greater accountability and more sustainable benefits from Ghana’s extractive sector.

The project, funded by Comic Relief, will be implemented in four districts: Mfantseman, Asutifi North, Ahafo Ano South and Talensi.

ActionAid Ghana Country Director, John Nkaw, said the initiative would strengthen citizen participation in mineral governance and create platforms for engagement between communities, duty bearers and other stakeholders.

“We will strengthen citizen awareness and participation in mineral governance, support community-based monitoring, generate evidence and create platforms for constructive engagement between communities, duty bearers and other stakeholders,” he said.

The project will train 80 women and youth representatives in extractive-sector governance, climate-resilient livelihoods, advocacy, campaigning and artistic activism.

It will also establish four community-based monitoring committees and equip community members and journalists to document environmental, social, labour and human rights concerns in mining areas.

Calls for greater accountability

Co-chair of the Ghana Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (GHEITI), Dr Steve Manteaw, said the project could help communities demand greater transparency over mining revenues and the benefits they receive.

“Communities must know how much revenue the mining companies make and the amount allocated for community development,” he said.

He urged efforts to empower communities to demand answers and push for a fairer share of the benefits from mining.

ActionAid said the project would focus on building community agency, promoting collective action, generating evidence and supporting advocacy for greater accountability in the extractive sector.

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