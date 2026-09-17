SSNIT urges pensioners to use digital channels to access services  

The Deputy Director-General in charge of Operations and Benefits at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Adam Sulley, has urged pensioners to use the Trust’s digital channels and co-location branches to access services more conveniently.

He said the introduction of these digital channels was part of broader reforms to modernise the Trust’s operations and offer innovative services to pensioners to help strengthen the sustainability of the scheme.

He said this when the SSNIT engaged pensioners in the Western Region to educate them on some of the new reforms and policies introduced by the Trust as part of deepening pension literacy among retirees.

The engagement, held in Takoradi, was on the theme: “60 years strong: Enhancing pensioners’ experience through improved service delivery.”

Mr Sulley stated that the pensioners were their most valuable stakeholders, so it was crucial for SSNIT to connect with them as often as possible to ensure they stayed informed about the new developments happening in the Trust, especially with technology.

“You would agree with me that pensioners and technology are not the best of friends, so there is no way we can leverage our technology if we do not engage them for them to know what is available to access our services conveniently for them,” he said.

Touching on the co-location policy, he noted that SSNIT had partnered with Ecobank, GCB Bank, and Fidelity Bank to establish service points to bring pension services closer to the doorsteps of pensioners, contributors, and members.

“If a pensioner wants to go to an SSNIT branch, they do not have to travel long distances. They can enter Ecobank, GCB Bank, and Fidelity Bank branches near them and they will access the same services there with ease,” Mr Sulley added.

He, therefore, asked the pensioners to make use of the Trust’s digital services and co-location service points nationwide to renew their pensioner certificates, and access all other services at the comfort of their homes without stress.

He also said that, as part of new pension packages, the SSNIT, in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and The Trust Hospital, had developed Telehealth Services to provide healthcare services for pensioners through digital platforms.

“We need to let them know that we have introduced Telehealth where they can access a medical facility in the comfort of their locations, and all they need to do is dial a dedicated toll-free number and a doctor will be available to take them through consultations and give them prescriptions,” Mr Sulley said.

The Western Regional Chairman of the National Pensioners Association, Anthony Essien, expressed gratitude to the SSNIT for engaging them on matters of importance to their welfare.

“We have learnt a lot, and what we are being told here gives us a new dimension into the operations of SSNIT, and I believe that we will adjust to the new things we have heard so that we can help SSNIT to better take care of our welfare as pensioners,” he said.

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