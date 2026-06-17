The Pensioner’s Dilemma: What falling interest rates really mean for retirees in Ghana

Oliver Tackie, the writer

When the Bank of Ghana holds its policy rate at 14%, it can appear to be a distant, technical decision, one that lives in the realm of economists, central bankers and financial analysts. Yet beyond boardrooms and policy briefings, the effects are far more intimate. For thousands of Ghanaians, particularly pensioners who depend on steady post-retirement income, the consequences are immediate, tangible, and often unsettling.

At the heart of this issue lies a simple mechanism. The policy rate, set by the Bank of Ghana, serves as the benchmark for interest rates across the economy. It shapes how much banks charge borrowers and crucially, how much they reward savers. When this rate rises, borrowing becomes costly but savers: especially those with fixed deposits benefit from higher returns. Conversely, when the rate stabilises at lower levels or declines over time, lending becomes more affordable, but returns on savings begin to shrink.

It is within this shift that a quiet financial strain begins to emerge; what can best be described as the pensioner’s dilemma.

A Quiet Crisis in Retirement

Consider the story of Mr. K. Addy, a retired professional who spent decades working, saving, and planning for his future. Like many disciplined Ghanaians of his generation, he built a retirement cushion, GHS 500,000 carefully invested in a fixed deposit account.

A few years ago, that decision delivered both comfort and dignity. With interest rates hovering around 18%, Mr. Addy earned approximately GHS 90,000 annually; about GHS 7,500 per month. This was not surplus income; it was his financial lifeline. Combined with his SSNIT pension, it paid for his medication, daily meals, utility bills and basic comforts.

Today, that sense of security has eroded.

With prevailing rates now closer to 6%, the same investment yields only GHS 30,000 annually—roughly GHS 2,500 per month. In practical terms, his income has fallen by more than half. Yet the cost of living has moved in the opposite direction. Food prices remain elevated; healthcare costs are persistent, and utility bills have not softened.

For Mr. Addy and many like him, the question is no longer about prudent financial management. It is about survival, whether the savings accumulated over a lifetime can still sustain the life they were meant to secure.

The Illusion of Alternatives

Faced with shrinking returns, the logical next step is to explore alternatives. But for pensioners, these options are rarely straightforward and often come with trade-offs that are difficult to accept.

Treasury bills, once a dependable refuge, no longer offer significantly better returns. Yields have declined in tandem with broader interest rates, narrowing the advantage over traditional fixed deposits.

Some turn to foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar, hoping to preserve value against currency fluctuations. While this may offer a hedge over time, it does not generate consistent income. Exchange rate gains are unpredictable, and for retirees with immediate expenses, stability, not speculation is paramount.

Others consider gold or similar assets. These may retain or even increase in value, but they do not provide regular cash flow. For someone who depends on a monthly income stream, capital appreciation on its own is insufficient.

Equities present another avenue. Over the long term, stocks can offer growth and dividend income. However, they are accompanied by volatility. Price swings can be sharp, and without financial expertise, the risk of losses becomes real. For retirees seeking predictability, this uncertainty can be deeply unsettling.

Even the idea of starting a business, often suggested as a pathway to income, can be impractical. Many pensioners may lack the physical energy, appetite for risk, or current market insight needed to sustain a venture. At that stage of life, the margin for error is simply too small.

With limited viable alternatives, many retirees are left confronting an uncomfortable reality: they must begin to draw down their principal. Over time, this erodes the very savings meant to guarantee long-term financial security.

Caught Between Stability and Risk

What makes the pensioner’s situation particularly challenging is the absence of an easy solution. Doing nothing results in declining income. Taking action introduces new layers of risk. It is a delicate balancing act, one that extends beyond numbers into the realm of daily wellbeing. This is the essence of the dilemma: pensioners are trapped between low returns and higher uncertainty.

While central bank decisions are driven by broader macroeconomic objectives, controlling inflation, supporting growth, and maintaining currency stability, their impact is uneven. Borrowers and businesses often benefit from lower rates through cheaper access to credit. Savers, however—especially retirees living on fixed income, absorb a quieter, less visible cost.

A Question for Policy and Innovation

This disparity raises an urgent and important question: how can financial systems better protect those who rely on their savings for survival?

As Ghana’s financial landscape continues to evolve, there is a growing need for more tailored solutions, financial products designed specifically for retirees. Instruments that balance safety with reasonable, predictable income could help bridge the widening gap between falling interest rates and rising living costs.

Equally important is broader policy conversations. Ensuring economic stability should not come at the expense of those least equipped to adapt. Pensioners represent a vulnerable but often overlooked segment of the population, one whose financial wellbeing deserves deliberate attention.

Lessons for the Future

Beyond its immediate impact, the current environment offers sobering lessons for younger generations. Retirement planning can no longer depend solely on interest income from savings. The unpredictability of rates underscores the importance of diversification.

Building multiple income streams early: through rental properties, business ventures, or other productive investments, can provide resilience. Such strategies reduce reliance on a single source of income and help cushion against shifts in the economic cycle.

The Human Side of Monetary Policy

Ultimately, the story of falling interest rates is not just about percentages and policy decisions. It is about people; individuals like Mr. Addy whose lives are shaped by forces far beyond their control.

For them, the pensioner’s dilemma is not theoretical. It is deeply personal. It is the difference between comfort and compromise; between security and uncertainty.

And as Ghana charts its economic path forward, that human dimension must remain at the centre of the conversation.

Short Profile – Oliver Tackie

The writer, Oliver Tackie, is a seasoned banker with over nineteen years of experience in Ghana’s financial and banking sector. He is currently the Sector Head, Government & Parastatals at Prudential Bank LTD. His work spans a broad range of areas, including financial institutions, investment analysis, private sector development, government and public sector, and the assessment of risk across diverse debt and equity financing structures. He is an award‑winning chartered banker and a chartered accountant, bringing a strong blend of technical expertise and strategic financial insight to his work.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.