SSNIT honours 16 stakeholders at 2025 Awards

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has honoured 16 outstanding stakeholders for their commitment and contribution to the Social Security Scheme.

The recognition took place at the 2025 SSNIT Stakeholder Awards, held last month at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra. The awardees included employers, self-employed contributors, pensioners and partner organisations.

Established in 2019, the SSNIT Stakeholder Awards Scheme recognises stakeholders whose compliance, consistency and partnership have contributed to the sustainability and growth of the Social Security Scheme.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Deputy Director-General of SSNIT, in charge of Operations and Benefits, Mr. Adam Sulley, reaffirmed the Trust's efforts to creating greater value for members through innovation and improved service delivery.

“We remain committed to our members by making our services more accessible, responsive and convenient,” Mr. Sulley said.

Deputy Director-General of SSNIT - Operations and Benefits - Adam Sulley

He highlighted recent initiatives by the Trust, including the Virtual Branch, Membership Value Programme (MVP), Co-location with partner banks and the Telehealth Service, which are aimed at improving access to SSNIT services and enhancing the experience of members. He added that the Trust was strengthening its service-led approach and leveraging data to improve its operations and service delivery.

The General Manager, Operations, Philip Kofi Senyah, described the awards as an opportunity to recognise stakeholders whose contributions continued to strengthen the Social Security Scheme. He stressed that the sustainability of the Scheme depended on the collective commitment and continued collaboration of all stakeholders.

Awards

Among the individual awardees, Snaider Konadu Owusu received the Youngest Ambassador Award, while Elvis Agyemeng was honoured with the Loyal Contributor Award. Fidelia Aku Amevuvor received the Distinguished Service Award, while Nem Robert Kweku was recognised with the Trailblazer Self-Employed Pensioner Award.

The Lifetime Dedication Award was presented to Amadu Wala, the oldest living SSNIT pensioner, while the National Pensioners’ Association (NPA) received the Outstanding Growth Partner Award.

In the establishment category, Zijin Golden Ridge Limited received the Ambassador of the Trust Award. The Diamond Compliance Award was presented to Burkina Chamber of Commerce Ghana Agency, Flexi-Space Ltd and Ernest Chemists Ltd in the small, medium and large establishment categories, respectively.

Scanship Ghana Limited, Hull Blyth (Ghana) Limited and The Church of Pentecost received the Excellence in Contribution Award, while Rinacand Company Limited, Bishop Bowers School and SIC Insurance Company Ltd were honoured with the Legacy Partnership Award.

Speaking on behalf of the award recipients, Rev. Sis Matilda Quist of Bishop Bowers School expressed appreciation to SSNIT for the recognition. She acknowledged the importance of the collective efforts of stakeholders in supporting and strengthening the Social Security Scheme.

In her closing remarks, the Ag. Member and Client Services Manager of SSNIT, Racheal Joel-Pappoe, congratulated the awardees and expressed appreciation to them for their continued support.

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