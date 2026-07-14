Blow to South African corruption case as key suspect pulls out of plea deal

Audio By Carbonatix
Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala, a key figure in an ongoing police corruption inquiry in South Africa, has withdrawn from a controversial plea deal, serving a blow to prosecutors.
The business tycoon pulled out of the agreement after a South African court recommended a higher jail sentence - 12 years instead of the agreed eight.
Matlala was accused of bribing top police officials to win a 360m rand ($22m; £16.5m) tender for his health company Medicare24 in 2024.
He pleaded guilty last month, as part of a deal that could have seen Matlala giving key evidence against senior officials.
Though disappointed by Matlala's U-turn, the state still believes it has a "strong and winnable case", Kaizer Kganyago, a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), told journalists on Monday.
Prosecutors had initially offered Matlala a reduced eight-year prison term instead of the prescribed 15.
In return, Matlala plead guilty to corruption, fraud and money-laundering charges.
He was also required to turn state witness and testify at future trials, where 12 suspects, including police chief Gen Fannie Masemola, would be in the dock. Masemola denies all charges against him.
Last week, however, a magistrate said an eight-year sentence would be a miscarriage of justice and recommended Matlala serve a 12-year term instead.
On Monday, Matlala's legal team informed the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court that he was pulling out of the deal.
Prosecutors will now not be able to use evidence from Matlala's affidavit, Kganyago told reporters. Matlala reportedly implicated high-ranking police officials in his statement.
The initial plea deal had received some criticism prior to the magistrate's recommendation. For instance, the Democratic Alliance (DA), the junior partner in South Africa's governing coalition, had called the arrangement a "betrayal of accountability".
The corruption case will return to court on 11 September, where Matlala is expected to be reinstated as suspect number one.
Matlala, who is also facing a separate murder charge that he denies, has been named by a witness at the corruption inquiry known as the Madlanga Commission as being part of a drug-trafficking cartel that has managed to penetrate the police.
He has not commented on this accusation but, giving evidence at a parallel parliamentary corruption inquiry last year, denied knowing senior police officers and politicians personally.
Matlala is due to appear at the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday. Its proceedings have gripped the nation with its high stakes revelations.
Witnesses at that inquiry, which began last September, have alleged collusion between criminal underworld figures and senior police officials.
It was set up after senior police officer Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged last July that organised crime groups had infiltrated the government.
Latest Stories
-
Gayina’s Pound of Flesh: George Quaye’s new play explores religious intolerance in Ghana
5 minutes
-
NPA increases price floor from July 16; Petrol up to GH¢ 13.28 and diesel pegged at GH¢ 14.35
12 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Go to court for bail variation if conditions are excessive – James Enu
32 minutes
-
Miracles Aboagye released from EOCO custody amid GH¢55m investigation
41 minutes
-
GRA Commissioner-General urges businesses to support national clean-up exercise
43 minutes
-
Empress Neeta: Why your PR isn’t working overnight – the hard truth every artiste needs to hear
48 minutes
-
Miracles GH¢50m bail: Investigative bodies behaving as if they’re superior to the courts -Suame MP
1 hour
-
Miracles Aboagye still in EOCO custody as lawyers work to secure GH¢50m bail – Atta Akyea
1 hour
-
Ghana’s infrastructure scores 2.83 out of 5 as engineers highlight funding and maintenance gaps
1 hour
-
Education Ministry urges police to intensify search for fugitive Bole SHS teacher
2 hours
-
Ghana calls for urgent political finance reforms to protect democracy across Africa
2 hours
-
Lands Minister to address public on sector reforms in Government Accountability Series on Wednesday
2 hours
-
KMA increases sweeper monthly wages from Gh₵250 to Gh₵800
2 hours
-
Bole-Bamboi MP secures funding to complete abandoned hospital staff quarters after 14 years
2 hours
-
Premier Health Insurance donates wheelchairs to Greater Accra Regional Hospital
3 hours