Calls for justice over Ghanaians’ deaths in South Africa consistent with international diplomacy – Antwi-Danso

International Relations expert Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso has defended the government's decision to demand justice for two Ghanaian nationals killed in recent attacks in South Africa, describing the move as a standard and legitimate diplomatic response.

Speaking on Joy FM's Newsnight on Monday, July 27, Prof. Antwi-Danso said Ghana's call for a thorough investigation and the prosecution of those responsible is firmly grounded in established principles of international relations.

"I think this is possible, and I think Ghana has taken the right path. When somebody loses his life in this manner, proper investigation must take place and the culprits brought to book. So what Ghana is demanding is not from the moon. It's a normal thing," he said.

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His comments come after the Ghanaian government called on South African authorities to investigate the killings of two Ghanaian citizens and ensure those responsible are arrested and prosecuted.

Prof. Antwi-Danso stressed that Ghana's demand is neither unusual nor excessive, noting that countries routinely seek justice for their citizens who become victims of crimes abroad.

He cited the case of 41 Ghanaians who were killed in The Gambia several years ago under mysterious circumstances, recalling that Ghana escalated the matter to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) after Gambian authorities initially denied responsibility.

"Ghana referred the case to ECOWAS and the AU. Pressure was brought to bear on The Gambia, investigations went on, the Gambian government accepted its fault, and compensation was paid," he said.

According to him, the Gambian case demonstrates that diplomatic engagement and regional pressure can yield justice, even when initial responses from a host country appear reluctant.

Addressing concerns that South Africa has often been criticised for its handling of xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, Prof. Antwi-Danso urged Ghanaians not to rush to conclusions about the outcome of the government's request.

"That is what may seem to be what we perceive. But let us wait until they have not fulfilled our demand, and then another action is taken.

"Diplomacy grinds slowly, very slowly. But that is the only option rather than demand something which cannot be met. Neither can we send our soldiers to go and demand justice," he stated.

The international relations scholar also noted that Ghana has already engaged the African Union over the matter, expressing confidence that continued diplomatic efforts would increase pressure on South Africa to act.

"Let's be very patient. Ghana has asked the AU to act. The fingers pointing at South Africa today are not good because they cast a slur on their foreign relations, and I think they will act," Prof. Antwi-Danso added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.