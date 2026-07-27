Ghana receives body of xenophobic attack victim from South Africa, awaits second

Government says it has received the body of one of two Ghanaian nationals who lost their lives during recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, with efforts still underway to repatriate the remains of the second victim.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, where he joined officials from the ministry and security agencies to receive a group of Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa.

The minister assured the families of the deceased that government remains fully engaged with South African authorities to ensure the second body is returned to Ghana as soon as possible.

Read also: Ghana receives latest batch of nationals evacuated from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

He stressed that beyond the repatriation of affected citizens and the deceased, government will continue to pursue accountability for the attacks.

A minute's silence was observed for Ghanaians who lost their lives due to the attacks.

The arrival of the returnees follows a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the weekend announcing that arrangements had been made to evacuate Ghanaian nationals who wished to return home in the wake of the attacks.

The returnees were received by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs alongside security agencies, who are expected to facilitate the necessary immigration, security and welfare processes before supporting their reintegration.

Government has described the evacuation as part of its commitment to protecting the welfare of Ghanaians abroad while continuing diplomatic engagements with South African authorities over the attacks and the safety of Ghanaian nationals living in the country.

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