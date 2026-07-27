Ghana receives latest batch of nationals evacuated from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Audio By Carbonatix
Government has received a group of Ghanaian nationals evacuated from South Africa following recent developments that raised concerns over their safety and welfare.
Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, working alongside national security agencies, welcomed the returnees on arrival at the airport on Monday after earlier preparations were announced to facilitate their safe reception.
The arrival follows a communiqué issued over the weekend by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which informed the public that arrangements had been completed to repatriate another batch of Ghanaians affected by the recent situation in South Africa.
The ministry said the exercise formed part of government’s efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens abroad while working closely with South African authorities and Ghana’s diplomatic mission.
Government says it remains committed to providing the necessary assistance while continuing to monitor the situation in South Africa.
The repatriation comes amid heightened concerns over the welfare of some Ghanaian nationals in South Africa following recent incidents that prompted government intervention.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured the public that it will continue engaging relevant stakeholders to safeguard the interests of Ghanaians living abroad and has encouraged citizens in South Africa to remain in contact with Ghana’s High Commission for any consular assistance they may require.
The return operation marks the latest step in government’s response after announcing over the weekend that affected nationals who wished to return home would be assisted through a coordinated evacuation and reception process.
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