GCB Bank unlocks new pathway to credit with Tier 3 pension-backed loan

GCB Bank has expanded the frontiers of consumer financing with the introduction of its Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan, a new credit solution that allows contributors to access funding by leveraging their pension benefits while maintaining their focus on long-term retirement goals.

The facility, supported by a network of established pension trustees including Petra Trust, Pensions Alliance Trust, Axis Pension Trust, Negotiated Benefits Company (NBC) and Standard Pensions Trust, offers eligible contributors the opportunity to use their accrued Tier 3 pension balances as security for loans without requiring them to liquidate their retirement investments.

The initiative represents a growing convergence between Ghana’s banking and pensions industries, as financial institutions explore innovative ways to unlock value from long-term savings while promoting responsible access to credit.

The launch event, held at the British Council in Accra on July 22, signals a new chapter in the evolution of customer-focused financial services, highlighting the growing importance of innovative financing models that improve access to credit while supporting broader financial inclusion objectives.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Head of Retail Banking at GCB Bank, Sina Kamagate, addressed customers, partners and stakeholders, thanking the pension trustees whose support was instrumental in developing the Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan.

He recognised the contributions of Pension Alliance Trust, Petra Trust, Negotiated Benefits Company (NBC), Axis Pension Trust and Standard Pensions Trust, describing the initiative as the culmination of extensive collaboration and months of behind-the-scenes work to deliver a solution tailored to customers' financial needs.

He described the launch as an important moment that could transform how individuals approach pension planning and how they utilise their retirement contributions.

Mr Kamagate noted that while Tier 3 pension schemes were established to help individuals prepare for the future, many contributors have often found themselves using the funds as an extension of their regular income, thereby reducing the value the savings were intended to provide at retirement.

“My experience with Tier 3 pensions has been that even though it's supposed to prepare the future for us, we have found a way of adding it to the regular salaries and by the time we are out, we dissipate it and the pension for which it was supposed to be is lost on us,” he explained.

He said the new facility seeks to help contributors make more purposeful use of their Tier 3 contributions by providing access to financing while preserving the long-term purpose of their retirement savings.

He explained that contributors could use a portion of their accumulated Tier 3 pension benefits to finance productive projects that could continue to support them in the future.

“What we are saying typically is that the money you have saved to use in future, take 80 percent of it now, put in a project and then the project will be waiting for you,” he said.

Mr Kamagate added that for some contributors, such investments could create additional income streams that would improve their financial comfort and make retirement more rewarding.

Turning Future Savings into Today's Opportunities

Building on the conversation around the purpose of the Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan, Chief Financial Officer of GCB Bank, Socrates Afram, explained the thinking behind the facility, noting that the product creates an opportunity for contributors to responsibly leverage their pension benefits while they are still actively earning and able to pursue important financial opportunities.

Mr Afram admitted that when the idea of a Tier 3 loan was first presented to him, he questioned how a product traditionally designed for retirement could also serve as a source of financing.

However, he explained that after further reflection and discussions with the team, he came to appreciate that financial opportunities do not always wait until retirement and that individuals sometimes need access to resources at the right time to make important decisions.

“Opportunities come; they may not come again,” Mr Afram noted.

He explained that one of the key considerations behind the facility is helping contributors make productive use of their accumulated pension benefits when valuable opportunities arise.

Using property acquisition as an example, he said individuals may identify a suitable piece of land or a home they wish to acquire today, but delaying such a decision until retirement could mean losing access to the opportunity or facing significantly higher costs.

Mr Afram also highlighted investment opportunities, noting that individuals may encounter companies seeking investors or opportunities in the capital market at a time when they do not have immediate funds available.

According to him, these realities demonstrate the importance of providing responsible access to financing that enables contributors to act when opportunities emerge.

Mr Afram said the Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan offers this flexibility through financing at a concessionary interest rate of 12 per cent, making it possible for eligible contributors to consider investments that can create long-term value.

“In today’s terms, if you got a loan at 12 percent, for instance, you bought a piece of land, you bought a house, an apartment, invested in shares, new companies are floating on the stock exchange,” he said.

He added that the facility could also support individuals with viable business ideas, explaining that starting a business while one is still employed provides an opportunity to learn, adapt and manage challenges while maintaining a regular income source.

“You have a good business idea. Do you want to wait till retirement before you use retirement benefit to start that business? Maybe that may be too late,” he said.

Mr Afram noted that every business journey comes with challenges and mistakes, but experiencing those lessons while still employed provides an important advantage.

“When you start a business, there will be a lot of inconveniences. There will be a lot of mistakes. But such mistakes are better learned when at least you’re on regular income,” he explained.

He added that even if an early business attempt does not succeed, the lessons gained can help individuals make better decisions in future.

Mr Afram, however, stressed that the facility should be used responsibly and should not become a source of funding for unnecessary consumption without lasting value.

“We don’t expect you to take the loan and just use it, consumption without any real value back in it,” he cautioned.

He encouraged contributors to view the facility as a financial planning tool that can support long-term goals, including property ownership, investment and business development.

“Plan your future with this loan. Plan what you want to do after retirement with this loan. Plan the house you want to build with this loan, because it may be too late. It may be too expensive,” he advised.

Mr Afram further explained that relying solely on pension benefits at retirement may not be sufficient to meet future responsibilities, including healthcare costs and other financial demands that often increase later in life.

He therefore encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of the facility responsibly, describing it as an opportunity to make informed financial decisions today that can contribute to a more comfortable and rewarding retirement tomorrow.

Understanding the Features and Benefits of the Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan

Providing further insight into the structure and customer benefits of the Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan, Asset Product Manager at GCB Bank, Berlinda Gyampo, explained how the facility enables contributors to access financing while preserving the long-term value and purpose of their retirement savings.

Ms Gyampo encouraged customers to view their pension contributions through three important timelines the past, present and future noting that the value accumulated over time can serve as a financial resource to support current opportunities and pressing needs without undermining future retirement security.

She explained that the GCB Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan provides contributors with a structured way to unlock the value of their accumulated Tier 3 benefits through a personal loan secured by their vested pension balances.

“Simply put, it is a personal loan that is secured by customers’ Tier 3 vested balances,” Ms Gyampo explained.

Under the facility, eligible contributors can access loans of up to GH¢700,000, subject to affordability assessments and the condition that repayments do not exceed 50 percent of their net salary.

Ms Gyampo explained that because the facility is secured by customers’ vested Tier 3 balances, it attracts an interest rate of 12 percent. She added that this translates into an effective annual rate of 6.9 percent, as interest is calculated on the reducing principal balance as customers make their monthly repayments.

Ms Gyampo noted that the product has been designed with flexibility in mind, allowing customers to select repayment periods that suit their circumstances, whether for shorter durations or the full 84-month (seven-year) tenure available under the facility.

Ms Gyampo emphasised that the facility is available to both GCB Bank customers and non-customers, provided applicants satisfy the required eligibility conditions.

She explained that prospective applicants must be salary earners, active contributors to a Tier 3 pension scheme and have their funds managed by one of GCB Bank’s approved pension trustee partners.

According to her, the facility was developed to provide individuals with a responsible financing option that allows them to respond to opportunities and financial obligations while keeping their retirement plans intact.

“Life happens because life does not wait,” Ms Gyampo said, highlighting the need for flexible financial solutions that address real-life circumstances.

She explained that unlike situations where individuals may need to exhaust their savings or liquidate investments, the facility allows contributors to access credit while their pension funds continue to serve their long-term purpose.

Ms Gyampo also outlined the process for accessing the facility, explaining that customers are required to submit an application together with the necessary documentation for assessment.

She noted that GCB Bank, working with its pension trustee partners, will verify applicants’ pension balances and vested benefits, while the bank conducts assessments on creditworthiness and repayment capacity before approval.

She added that customers can access the facility through GCB Bank’s digital platforms, any of its 183 branches nationwide, or through their respective pension trustees.

Ms Gyampo encouraged contributors to view their Tier 3 pension savings as more than a retirement fund, describing them as a financial asset that can create value today while preserving future financial security.

“Your Tier 3 pension fund is not just a retirement fund, but it’s a financial asset that you can take advantage of and unlock the value that comes with it today, even though you are not compromising on your future,” she said.

GCB Expands Digital Access, Puts Banking Convenience in Customers’ Hands

Beyond the launch of the Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan, Executive Head of Retail Banking at GCB Bank, Sina Kamagate, also highlighted the bank’s broader digital transformation drive aimed at making banking services more accessible, convenient and environmentally responsible.

Mr Kamagate described the initiative as part of GCB’s effort to “put power back into the hands of our customers and our prospective customers”, allowing individuals to access essential banking services without necessarily visiting a branch.

He explained that customers can now use GCB’s QR-enabled platforms to open accounts and access loan services digitally, transforming the way individuals interact with the bank.

“Today in GCB we are going to appoint every single Ghanaian as a branch manager,” he said, encouraging customers to look out for GCB’s QR codes, which provide access to account opening and loan application services.

Mr Kamagate noted that customers no longer need to visit a banking hall to open personal or business accounts, adding that individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises and other businesses can complete the process digitally.

“Today you no longer need to walk into our banking halls to open an account. All you need is a device and in maximum 20 minutes you are a customer of GCB,” he said.

He added that the bank’s digital platforms also allow customers to access loan services conveniently, including salary advance facilities available through the GCB mobile application.

Mr Kamagate explained that the move forms part of GCB’s commitment to providing banking solutions that align with customers’ lifestyles while supporting sustainability efforts through reduced paper usage and fewer physical processes.

He noted that while digital banking continues to expand, the bank’s physical network remains available to customers who prefer in-person support, with GCB maintaining its branches and agencies nationwide.

“We still have our 183 branches and then 16 agencies all over,” he said, adding that customers visiting branches would also receive assistance in using the bank’s digital solutions.

According to Mr Kamagate, the transformation reflects GCB’s vision of bringing banking closer to where customers live and work.

“This is what GCB is bringing banking to. Transforming banking and putting banking where our lives are now,” he said.

He encouraged customers across the country to embrace the digital channels available to them by using the GCB QR codes for account opening and loan applications, describing the initiative as a way of enabling customers to take greater ownership of their banking experience.

Adding the voice of the pension industry to the discussion, representative of Pensions Alliance Trust, Nathaniel Sagoe, welcomed the introduction of the facility, describing it as an innovative solution that provides greater value and flexibility to pension contributors.

Mr Sagoe commended GCB Bank for developing the product, noting that the initiative aligns with the evolving needs of clients who contribute to Tier 3 pension schemes.

“Thank you GCB for this innovation and for this product launch,” he said, adding that Pensions Alliance Trust was pleased to support a facility that creates new opportunities for pension contributors.

He explained that while Tier 3 pension schemes are designed to provide financial security in the future, the new arrangement allows contributors with adequate vested balances to responsibly access value from their savings when important needs arise today.

“Especially when Tier 3 is for the future, but today, if you have an adequate, vested Tier 3 balance, you can use the future for the present,” Mr Sagoe said.

He encouraged Pensions Alliance Trust clients to take advantage of the opportunity by engaging the company to understand their pension balances and explore their eligibility for the facility.

“To our esteemed Pensions Alliance clients, don’t hesitate. Come to our offices and ask for a statement of your Tier 3 balances, and then you can use that to secure the GCB Tier 3 Pension Loan,” he advised.

Also lending support to the initiative, a representative of Axis Pension Trust commended GCB Bank for developing the Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan, describing it as a product that aligns with the broader goal of improving financial security and peace of mind for pension contributors.

The representative said Axis Pension Trust’s mission extends beyond helping members save for retirement, emphasising that the new facility creates an opportunity for contributors to derive value from their pension savings while they are still economically active.

“Thank you very much, GCB, for not only putting this event together, but this product together,” the representative said, adding that the initiative reflects the power of collaboration between the banking and pensions sectors.

She explained that pensions are often viewed solely as a long-term benefit built through consistent contributions over time, but the new facility provides a pathway for individuals to responsibly access value from their pension savings before retirement.

“Typically, when people talk about pensions, it's consistently contributing for a future benefit. But now, with this product, people can enjoy the fruits of their labour during their active lifetime,” he noted.

The representative said the ability to leverage future pension benefits to address present financial needs demonstrates the value of innovation and partnership among the institutions involved in bringing the product to market.

She disclosed that Axis Pension Trust had already begun processing applications under the facility, describing it as an opportunity for Ghanaians to take greater ownership of their pension planning.

“This as an opportunity for all Ghanaians to take their pension contributions seriously. This is an incentive,” She said.

The representative added that the product changes the traditional perception of pensions as something reserved only for the distant future.

She concluded by commending GCB Bank and the participating pension trustees for coming together to develop a solution that responds to the financial needs of Ghanaians.

Adding to the growing support from the pension industry, a representative of Standard Pensions Trust expressed appreciation to GCB Bank for introducing the Tier 3 Pension-Backed Loan, describing the initiative as a valuable collaboration that responds to the evolving needs of pension contributors.

The representative noted that the partnership represents an important milestone for Standard Pensions Trust, which has continued to strengthen its position in the pensions market through strategic relationships and solutions that deliver value to members.

“We are pleased to be associated with this launch. Over the years, we have tried to build a good brand for ourselves, and although we entered the market later, thankfully we have made good strides. This association is a good testimony to that,” the representative said.

Explaining the significance of the partnership, the representative likened the facility to a situation where employees of a company require loans, but the company lacks sufficient resources to provide the support directly.

“It is like a company whose workers want staff loans, but the company does not have enough resources, and so a bank is there to offer staff loans to the workers so that the company can use its own resources to grow,” he explained.

He noted that GCB Bank’s financial capacity and lending expertise provide an important complement to the work of pension trustees, enabling contributors to access additional financial support while maintaining their long-term pension objectives.

According to him, Standard Pensions Trust has consistently sought to provide additional value-added services to clients, as many contributors increasingly look beyond traditional retirement benefits and seek solutions that address immediate financial needs.

“As we engage our clients, they always want something beyond the third benefit. They want something quite immediate, and GCB really does that for us,” he said.

The representative expressed appreciation to Standard Pensions Trust’s staff and members across the country, reaffirming the organisation’s commitment to building strong networks and partnerships that improve service delivery.

He also commended GCB Bank’s approach to developing the facility, noting that discussions around the initiative demonstrated a clear understanding of the regulatory framework and the importance of ensuring that the product operates effectively.

He expressed appreciation to GCB Bank and the participating pension trustees for collaborating to introduce a solution that expands financial options for contributors and strengthens cooperation between Ghana’s banking and pensions sectors.

Designed with customer convenience and flexibility at its core, the facility offers competitive pricing, fixed interest rates and adaptable repayment structures tailored to meet the diverse financial circumstances of contributors. Eligible customers can access repayment tenors of up to seven years, providing the flexibility to select payment plans that align with their financial capacity and long-term financial goals.

Repayment can be made through convenient channels, including salary deductions, employer payroll deductions, G-Money or standing instructions, based on the customer’s preferred arrangement and applicable requirements.

The launch reflects GCB Bank's ongoing commitment to partnering with key stakeholders across the financial services sector to provide innovative solutions that enhance financial wellbeing, encourage inclusion, and support sustainable economic growth.

About GCB Bank PLC

GCB Bank PLC is Ghana's number one bank with over seven decades of experience supporting individuals, businesses and institutions.

With a nationwide network of 183 branches and more than 340 ATMs, the Bank continues to deliver innovative banking solutions that drive financial inclusion, economic growth and sustainable development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.