GCB Bank urges HR leaders to prioritise digital skills and people development

GCB Bank PLC has urged human resource practitioners to take a more strategic role in preparing organisations for the future by focusing on people leadership, digital skills development, and continuous learning.

The call was made in a message from the Managing Director of GCB Bank PLC, Farihan Alhassan, delivered by the bank's chief marketing, communications, and customer experience officer, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, at the 5th Annual General Meeting of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM) in Accra.

Speaking on the theme, “Building a Future-Ready Workforce: The Role of the HR Practitioner,” Ms Ofori-Dwumfuo said HR professionals must move beyond traditional administrative responsibilities and become key drivers of organisational growth and transformation.

“Technology will continue to change how we work, but people will remain at the centre of progress. The organisations that succeed will be those that invest deliberately in their people, equip them for change, and create environments where they can thrive,” the Managing Director stated in his message.

She noted that as businesses respond to emerging technologies, evolving customer expectations, and changing economic conditions, organisations that build skilled and adaptable teams will be better positioned to remain competitive.

According to her, creating a future-ready workforce requires a balance between digital transformation, effective leadership, continuous skills development, and workplace cultures that empower employees.

The engagement also highlighted the link between employee experience and customer satisfaction, with discussions emphasising that organisations that prioritise their people are more likely to deliver improved outcomes for customers and stakeholders.

GCB Bank’s participation in the event, the bank said, reflects its commitment to leadership development, talent growth, and innovation as part of efforts to support sustainable business practices and Ghana’s economic development.

The Bank’s message to HR practitioners was that preparing for the future of work requires more than adopting new technologies; it demands deliberate investment in people, leadership, and organisational cultures that can adapt to a rapidly changing environment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.