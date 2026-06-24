GCB Bank hosts Bank of Uganda delegation to deepen regional financial market cooperation

GCB Bank Plc, Ghana’s leading financial institution, has hosted a high-level delegation from the Bank of Uganda as part of efforts to strengthen knowledge exchange, deepen financial market development and enhance collaboration among African financial institutions.

The engagement brought together members of GCB Bank’s Wholesale and Investment Banking division, who provided insights into Ghana’s financial market ecosystem, including the auctioning of government securities, participation by institutional and retail investors, and trade settlement processes.

Discussions also focused on broader issues shaping Africa’s financial landscape, including market transparency, operational efficiency, risk management and opportunities for stronger regional partnerships.

Speaking during the engagement, Abdulsalam Alhassan, Executive Director for Wholesale and Investment Banking at GCB Bank, underscored the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing among African financial institutions.

“Building stronger financial markets across Africa requires deliberate collaboration among institutions. By sharing expertise and practical experiences, we can develop more efficient financial systems that support businesses, attract investment and contribute to sustainable economic growth,” he said.

The GCB Bank team also shared practical experience from Ghana’s treasury and capital markets, covering fixed income trading, foreign exchange operations, treasury settlement systems, auction execution and reconciliation processes.

The working visit provided a platform for both institutions to exchange insights on treasury operations, government securities trading and the development of efficient and transparent financial markets.

The engagement further strengthened institutional ties between GCB Bank, the Bank of Uganda and the Bank of Ghana, highlighting the growing importance of cross-border cooperation and knowledge sharing in building resilient and integrated financial systems across Africa.

GCB Bank said it remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote financial market development, innovation and stronger partnerships to advance Africa’s broader economic transformation.

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