We don’t have a trust crisis – BoG urges vigilance against rising digital fraud

Audio By Carbonatix
The Head of the Fintech and Innovation Department at the Bank of Ghana, Elhanan Owureku Asare, says Ghana's digital economy is not facing a trust crisis, but cautioned that failure to address rising fraud could erode public confidence in digital financial services.
Speaking at the JoyNews-Hubtel dialogue on fraud's impact on Ghana's digital economy on Wednesday, July 22, Mr. Asare said the country must remain vigilant and take proactive measures to prevent fraud from undermining trust in the rapidly growing digital ecosystem.
"I don't think we have a trust crisis. I think we need to be aware that there can be a potential trust crisis. And I think the fact that we acknowledge that there can be a potential trust crisis gives us all the tools and ammunition and the drive to be able to arrest the situation," he said.
He explained that while fraud figures may appear alarming in isolation, they should be viewed in the context of the significant growth in digital transactions since the introduction of mobile money in Ghana.
"We've seen a major growth in digital transactions. And just like any industry or any pattern where the attention is, that's where the fraudsters also get into," he noted.
According to Mr. Asare, the proportion of fraudulent transactions remains relatively small compared to the overall volume of digital transactions, but stressed that this should not breed complacency.
"I think if you really quantified the level of fraud which can actually impact trust and juxtapose it with the volumes that we are dealing with, on a per capita basis it is relatively slim. But we should not ignore the signal on the wall. We should not ignore the signal," he said.
He called for greater investment in public education, data analytics and artificial intelligence to detect suspicious transactions before they occur.
"We need to be able to ensure that we are educating, we are getting to where we have smart and fast tools to be able to curb this," he said.
Drawing comparisons with the banking sector, Mr. Asare said financial institutions have long used data to identify unusual customer behaviour, such as sudden changes in spending patterns, prompting immediate interventions.
"The moment your pattern of transactions changes, there's a call. Your card will be blocked because data is being leveraged," he said.
He urged digital service providers to adopt similar technologies, arguing that the increasing availability of artificial intelligence and advanced data capabilities presents an opportunity to strengthen fraud prevention.
"Now that we have AI tools and we have the data capabilities coming through, I believe service providers need to leverage on that so that we are more proactive than reactive," he added.
Latest Stories
-
One month after earthquakes, Venezuelans still search for loved ones and answers
26 seconds
-
Ato Forson accuses NPP of misusing GARID funds meant for flood mitigation
11 minutes
-
Guardiola turns down Italy manager job
13 minutes
-
Gold Board recorded GH¢909m operational surplus from its own activities, not taxpayers’ funds – Sammy Gyamfi
14 minutes
-
Klopp starts Germany reign by threatening to quit
17 minutes
-
‘It’s love in the middle of a disaster’: The couple who married in typhoon floods
18 minutes
-
Ex-porn star elected senator in Colombia, promises to fight for adult-content creators’ rights
20 minutes
-
Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray over nightclub incident
20 minutes
-
Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
26 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
34 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
40 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
55 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
1 hour
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Motion to pass vote of no confidence against Ejisu MCE Jerryne Asante set for today
2 hours