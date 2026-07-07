Digital fraud, card disputes top banking complaints in 2025 – BoG Report

Digital fraud and card-related disputes were among the major concerns raised by bank customers in 2025, according to the Bank of Ghana’s Annual Report.

The report showed that complaints received from bank customers and members of the public increased by almost 14% compared to the previous year.

Other major issues reported included unauthorised loan applications, delays in processing customer instructions, difficulties accessing matured investments, unauthorised debits, and loan-related concerns.

The Bank of Ghana recorded a total of 845 complaints in 2025, out of which 681 were resolved, representing a resolution rate of 80.6%.

Although complaints increased during the year, the central bank said it acted swiftly to address the concerns raised and resolve the majority of the cases.

The Bank of Ghana said it has, over the years, implemented measures to address public complaints and improve accountability within the banking sector.

It added that the data could encourage more customers to report challenges they face in the financial sector, enabling the appropriate institutions to intervene.

The central bank also revealed that it has been working with industry players and its officers on strategies to reduce fraud and improve the customer experience across the banking sector.

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