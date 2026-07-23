It is easier to go after humans than systems – CSA explains rise in digital fraud

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has explained that the increasing cases of digital fraud are largely driven by criminals targeting human behaviour rather than attempting to break through complex technological systems.

According to the Deputy Director-General of Technical Operations at the CSA, Stephen Cudjoe-Seshie, fraudsters have realised that manipulating people through deception is often easier and more effective than attacking secure digital platforms.

Speaking at the JoyNews-Hubtel dialogue on the impact of fraud on Ghana’s digital economy on Wednesday, July 22, Mr Cudjoe-Seshie said social engineering remains one of the biggest methods used by cybercriminals to exploit individuals and businesses.

“Social engineering is probably the biggest driver of the reports we get. Because in each of the cases, most of the cases we look at, you'd realize that there's been some form of trickery,” he said.

He explained that cybercriminals often rely on tactics such as impersonation, phishing and deception to convince victims to voluntarily provide access to their accounts or transfer funds.

Mr Cudjoe-Seshie said the shift towards targeting individuals is because attacking systems requires more technical effort, while exploiting human trust can provide quicker results.

“The attackers or the threat actors realise that generally it's easier to go after the human than the systems,” he said.

He cited instances where fraudsters impersonate well-known brands, create fake online platforms or manipulate legitimate communication channels to deceive customers.

According to him, criminals understand that gaining access to a customer’s trust can be more effective than attempting to compromise the security infrastructure of a company.

“If I'm going to attack a KFC site, it would take me time. If I want to get their money, let me go after their customers,” he explained.

The CSA official stressed that as digital transactions continue to expand, users must become more cautious and develop stronger verification habits before engaging with online platforms.

He noted that fraud prevention requires not only stronger cybersecurity systems but also increased public awareness because criminals are constantly adapting their methods.

Mr Cudjoe-Seshie said the fight against digital fraud remains a continuous process, with authorities combining public education, technical interventions and collaboration with businesses to protect users.

He urged individuals to verify information, especially when contacted through unfamiliar channels or when asked to provide sensitive details or make payments online.

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