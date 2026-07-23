Social engineering remains biggest driver of digital fraud in Ghana – Cudjoe-Seshie

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has identified social engineering, which is the use of deception and manipulation to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information or transferring money, as the leading method being used by fraudsters targeting customers and businesses in Ghana’s digital space.

The Deputy Director-General of Technical Operations at the CSA, Stephen Cudjoe-Seshie, said most fraud cases reported to the CSA involve some form of trickery, including impersonation of trusted brands and service providers.

Speaking at the JoyNews-Hubtel dialogue on the impact of fraud on Ghana’s digital economy on Wednesday, July 22, Mr Cudjoe-Seshie explained that fraudsters are increasingly targeting people rather than attempting to break into secure digital systems.

“Social engineering is probably the biggest driver of the reports we get. Because in each of the cases, most of the cases we look at, you'd realise that there's been some form of trickery,” he said.

He noted that impersonation of well-known brands has become a common tactic, with fraudsters creating fake websites, phone numbers, and online platforms to deceive unsuspecting users.

According to him, attackers often find it easier to exploit human trust than to compromise the technical systems of institutions.

“If I'm going to attack a KFC site, it would take me time. If I want to get their money, let me go after their customers,” he explained.

Mr Cudjoe-Seshie cited cases where fraudsters clone company websites and manipulate online search results, including paid advertisements, to make fake platforms appear legitimate.

He said in some instances, criminals compromise the accounts of employees through phishing emails and alter official contact details, causing customers searching for the company online to unknowingly engage with fraudsters.

“If the end user doesn't validate and make sure, 'Is this actually a KFC number? Let me call and verify,’ you just dive in, and you fall victim,” he cautioned.

The CSA Deputy Director-General described the fight against digital fraud as a continuous “cat and mouse” situation, explaining that while the CSA works to remove fraudulent websites, the speed of response often depends on the sophistication of the attackers and the location of the platforms hosting the fraudulent content.

He said some fraudulent websites can be taken down within 24 hours, but more complex cases involving foreign hosting platforms require longer processes due to jurisdictional challenges.

Mr Cudjoe-Seshie revealed that the CSA is exploring additional measures, including working with internet service providers in Ghana to temporarily block access to fraudulent platforms while efforts continue to remove them permanently.

“We are exploring other measures… building infrastructure where we can block even within Ghana for a certain period whilst we are chasing the international one,” he said.

He stressed that combating digital fraud requires a combination of public education, technical interventions, and collaboration with businesses and digital service providers.

“There’s the education part, the technical takedowns from our end, and even working with the actual merchants or the service providers,” he added.

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