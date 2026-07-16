Gov’t announces independent autopsy for Bashiru Isak after failure to obtain South Africa post-mortem report

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government of Ghana has announced plans to conduct an independent autopsy on the remains of Bashiru Isak, the Ghanaian national who was killed during recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
The decision was taken in consultation with Mr Isak’s family after both the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria and the bereaved family were unable to obtain an official post-mortem report from South African authorities.
The Ministry also announced that, in agreement with Mr Isak's family, an independent autopsy would be conducted after both the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria and the bereaved family failed to obtain an official post-mortem report from the South African authorities.
Reiterating its commitment to securing justice, the Government renewed its call for a swift and transparent investigation into the killing, urging South African authorities to expedite the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.
"The Government of Ghana renews its demand for justice. We expect expedited investigations, arrests and prosecution. There must be no room for silence or cover-ups in the gruesome killing of Mr Bashiru Isak," the Ministry disclosed in a press statement issued on Thursday July 16.
It added that Mr Isak would be buried in accordance with Islamic rites after the independent autopsy had been completed.
The Ministry reaffirmed the Government's commitment to pursuing all appropriate diplomatic and legal avenues to ensure those responsible are held accountable and justice is served.
It also extended its deepest condolences to Mr Isak's parents, wife, children, relatives and loved ones, assuring the family of the Government's continued support during their bereavement.
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