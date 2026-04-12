GPL 2025/26: Salim Adams double fires Medeama back to summit after Kotoko rout

Salim Adams

Medeama SC delivered a ruthless performance to humiliate Asante Kotoko SC, storming to a commanding 4-0 victory and returning to the top of the Ghana Premier League after Week 29.

Heading into the clash, Medeama’s form had raised concerns despite their attacking strength, with just one win in their last eight matches.

Kotoko, too, were under pressure following a dip in results, setting the stage for a tense encounter. But what unfolded was anything but close.

Medeama wasted little time asserting themselves as Manuel Mantey opened the scoring in the 14th minute, setting the tone for a dominant first half.

The home side doubled their lead on the half-hour mark through Kelvin Obeng, who finished clinically to put Kotoko firmly on the back foot.

Just four minutes later, Salim Adams added a third to cap off a blistering spell that left the Porcupine Warriors stunned.

By halftime, Medeama were three goals up, with Mantey, Obeng, and Adams all finding the net in a devastating 20-minute burst.

Kotoko had a rare opportunity to reduce the deficit when Dogo broke through, but Medeama goalkeeper Felix Kyei produced a crucial save to deny him.

Any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished five minutes into the second half as Salim struck again to complete his brace and extend Medeama’s lead to 4-0.

As the game drew to a close, Kyei Baffour came close to grabbing a consolation for Kotoko, but his effort drifted wide, summing up a frustrating afternoon for the visitors.

The emphatic win sees Medeama climb back to the summit of the table on 53 points after Matchweek 29, opening a two-point gap over second-placed Bibiani GoldStars.

For Kotoko, the defeat is a significant setback in the title race, dropping them to sixth on 43 points, now 10 points off the top with just five matches left to play.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.