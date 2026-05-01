HSWU Women’s Committee urges government to regularise casual health workers

Leadership of the HSWU Oti and Volta Chapter

The Women’s Committee of the Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) in the Volta and Oti regions has appealed to government to address longstanding disparities affecting casual workers within the health sector, calling for urgent policy attention to ensure fair and sustainable employment conditions.

The appeal was made by the Committee’s Chairperson, Mabel Duvor, during a May Day outreach activity at the New Horizon School for the Blind in Ho on Friday, May 1, where the group also donated food items to support the institution.

Speaking to the media after the event, Mrs Duvor acknowledged government efforts in employing allied health professionals and nurses, but stressed that attention must now extend to categories of workers who continue to operate in precarious conditions.

She highlighted the situation of casual workers, including orderlies, records staff, laundry workers, accounts officers, security personnel, drivers and administrative staff, many of whom, she noted, have served in the health sector for over a decade without being placed on the government payroll.

According to her, some of these workers continue to earn as little as GH¢700 a month, a situation she described as unsustainable and inconsistent with the value of their contribution to healthcare delivery.

“We respectfully appeal that attention should also be given to casual workers,” she said, urging government to consider regularising their employment status to ensure equitable remuneration, job security and improved morale within the health system.

Mrs Duvor further raised concern over staffing gaps created by the retirement of paramedical personnel, noting that replacements have not been made for several years. She warned that the trend is affecting service delivery and placing additional pressure on existing staff.

“We humbly request that steps be taken to recruit and replace them,” she added, emphasising the need for a resilient workforce capable of sustaining quality healthcare services.

She concluded with a call for a more inclusive approach to workforce planning, stating that sustainable development in the health sector must recognise and protect every category of worker.

“Together, let us build a system that values every worker and leaves no one behind,” she said.

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