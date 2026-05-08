Medicine Society calls for fair process, cautions against blaming health workers in Amissah death report

The Emergency Medicine Society of Ghana (EMSOG) has strongly cautioned against what it describes as the selective focus on individual healthcare workers in the handling of findings related to the death of Charles Amissah, insisting that the “no bed syndrome” is fundamentally a systemic failure rather than the fault of frontline clinicians.

In a statement issued on May 7, the Society argues that while accountability in healthcare is essential, the current public discourse risks unfairly shifting responsibility onto individual doctors and nurses, instead of addressing the deeper structural challenges that continue to affect emergency care delivery in Ghana.

EMSOG stressed that issues such as underinvestment in emergency infrastructure, overcrowded facilities, weak referral systems, inadequate staffing, and limited emergency bed coordination remain the root causes of recurring tragedies in the health sector.

It warned that isolating blame on individual health workers could create a dangerous precedent, adding that such an approach ignores years of systemic neglect that have left emergency units overstretched and under-resourced.

The Society further raised concerns about the publication of names of healthcare professionals linked to the incident, describing it as premature and potentially damaging to due process, professional dignity, and morale within the health workforce.

It cautioned that exposing clinicians to public condemnation before the completion of formal regulatory processes could have lasting psychological and reputational consequences.

EMSOG also noted that disciplinary responsibility for professional conduct lies with established regulatory bodies such as the Medical and Dental Council and the Nursing and Midwifery Council, and urged that these institutions be allowed to conduct independent investigations.

It added that investigative committees must operate within their advisory mandate and avoid conclusions that may appear to assign individual culpability without full regulatory review.

According to EMSOG, punitive responses that do not address systemic gaps risk worsening the situation by making clinicians more risk-averse in emergency settings, potentially delaying critical care decisions and reducing flexibility in already strained environments.

The Society therefore called for a balanced approach that strengthens both accountability and health system reforms, stressing the need for a “just culture” that distinguishes between human error, negligence, and system-induced failures.

EMSOG further questioned what concrete system-wide recommendations had been made to address the chronic deficiencies in Ghana’s emergency healthcare infrastructure, including staffing shortages, referral inefficiencies, and limited emergency capacity.

It argued that sustainable solutions require coordinated reforms involving the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, teaching hospitals, regulatory councils, and other stakeholders.

The Society maintained that the death of Mr. Amissah should serve as a catalyst for urgent reform of the emergency care system, rather than a basis for scapegoating individual health workers.

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