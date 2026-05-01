A Minute of work: The place of simple habits

If you could hold a stopwatch to your life, you might discover something unsettling: a large part of your existence is spent working—thinking about work, preparing for work, or recovering from it. Minute by minute, day by day, work quietly takes up the greater portion of our adult lives.

Whether you are an employee, an employer, or somewhere in between, work is not just what you do—it becomes part of who you are. And that is why it cannot be approached casually. Wouldn’t you agree with me that, if so much of your life is invested here, then it deserves your best—not in bursts of pressure, but in steady, intentional habits.

Look closely at high-performing professionals and teams, and you’ll notice a pattern. It’s not just talent—it’s discipline in the small things. A manager who consistently starts meetings on time and ends with clear action points builds trust. A young professional who prepares before presentations stands out, not because they know everything, but because they respect the process. A customer service representative who responds promptly and follows up diligently turns a routine interaction into a lasting impression.

In many places of work, the difference between average and exceptional is rarely dramatic; it is often found in these simple, repeatable habits. Showing up prepared.

Communicating clearly. Meeting deadlines without excuses. Taking initiative instead of waiting to be told. These are not complicated strategies; they are daily decisions. Over time, they compound into credibility, influence, and growth.

May Day is a reminder that work is more than a means to an end. It is a space where discipline is formed, values are tested, and purpose can be expressed. When you approach your work with intentionality, you are not just earning a living—you are building a life.

So today, pause for a minute. Reflect on how you show up in your work. Not the big achievements everyone sees, but the small habits no one applauds. Because, in the end, it is those quiet, consistent actions that determine whether the minutes you spend working truly count.

Make every minute of work count – because those moments, more than the milestones, are what define your journey.

The Writer:

Otwiwa Offei-Akoto is Executive Director of Simple Habits, a non-profit organization. She takes delight in coaching young professionals to acquire the habits and skills needed for effective living and corporate excellence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.