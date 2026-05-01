A Minute of work: The place of simple habits

Audio By Carbonatix
If you could hold a stopwatch to your life, you might discover something unsettling: a large part of your existence is spent working—thinking about work, preparing for work, or recovering from it. Minute by minute, day by day, work quietly takes up the greater portion of our adult lives.
Whether you are an employee, an employer, or somewhere in between, work is not just what you do—it becomes part of who you are. And that is why it cannot be approached casually. Wouldn’t you agree with me that, if so much of your life is invested here, then it deserves your best—not in bursts of pressure, but in steady, intentional habits.
Look closely at high-performing professionals and teams, and you’ll notice a pattern. It’s not just talent—it’s discipline in the small things. A manager who consistently starts meetings on time and ends with clear action points builds trust. A young professional who prepares before presentations stands out, not because they know everything, but because they respect the process. A customer service representative who responds promptly and follows up diligently turns a routine interaction into a lasting impression.
In many places of work, the difference between average and exceptional is rarely dramatic; it is often found in these simple, repeatable habits. Showing up prepared.
Communicating clearly. Meeting deadlines without excuses. Taking initiative instead of waiting to be told. These are not complicated strategies; they are daily decisions. Over time, they compound into credibility, influence, and growth.
May Day is a reminder that work is more than a means to an end. It is a space where discipline is formed, values are tested, and purpose can be expressed. When you approach your work with intentionality, you are not just earning a living—you are building a life.
So today, pause for a minute. Reflect on how you show up in your work. Not the big achievements everyone sees, but the small habits no one applauds. Because, in the end, it is those quiet, consistent actions that determine whether the minutes you spend working truly count.
Make every minute of work count – because those moments, more than the milestones, are what define your journey.
The Writer:
Otwiwa Offei-Akoto is Executive Director of Simple Habits, a non-profit organization. She takes delight in coaching young professionals to acquire the habits and skills needed for effective living and corporate excellence.
Latest Stories
-
Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam fully operational, engineers have restored all six turbines – Mahama
6 minutes
-
HSWU Women’s Committee urges government to regularise casual health workers
13 minutes
-
BoG’s losses worse than reported despite gold sales – Amin Adam
25 minutes
-
HSWU Women’s Committee observes May Day with visually impaired children
29 minutes
-
May Day: Galamsey remains a menace and must stop now – TUC Chairman warns
34 minutes
-
US imposes sanctions on DR Congo ex-President Kabila alleging rebel support
35 minutes
-
A Minute of work: The place of simple habits
39 minutes
-
May Day: TUC urges gov’t to turn economic stability into jobs and better living standards
41 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: Black Stars must be cautious and respect every opponent – Albert Adomah
42 minutes
-
LUV FACT CHECK: Was the suspended GRIDCo CEO retained from the Akufo-Addo era and did he serve as NPP National Organiser?
42 minutes
-
All mum wants love, prayers and Mother’s Day Out
45 minutes
-
Israel releases all but two activists in Greece after intercepting Gaza aid flotilla
46 minutes
-
Celebrating the backbone of our economy: GHRASP marks Workers’ day 2026
47 minutes
-
Amin Adam questions BoG accounting treatment of gold sales and rising losses
48 minutes
-
Myanmar ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest, military says
48 minutes