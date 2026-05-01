May Day: TUC urges gov’t to turn economic stability into jobs and better living standards

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) Ghana, Bernard Owusu, has called for a stronger link between Ghana’s recent macroeconomic stability and tangible improvements in workers’ livelihoods, stressing that stability alone is not enough without real economic impact.
Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, Mr Owusu said May Day remains a “proud moment in the life of every worker,” dedicated to honouring the dignity of labour and reaffirming the collective commitment to building a just and prosperous nation.
He acknowledged the government’s efforts in restoring macroeconomic stability, describing the gains as an important foundation for national progress.
However, he noted that the next phase of Ghana’s development must prioritise growth, job creation and sustainable livelihoods.
“Your Excellency, we acknowledge the effort made to restore macroeconomic stability. These gains are important, and they provide a foundation for progress. For without the Ghanaian worker, there is no economy, and there is no nation,” he said.
Mr Owusu stressed that economic stability must now translate into improved living conditions for citizens, particularly through decent jobs and stronger social protection systems.
He expressed confidence that under the current leadership, the focus on inclusive growth would receive the urgent attention it deserves.
The TUC Chairman also highlighted the importance of critical sectors such as energy and agriculture in sustaining economic growth, warning that weaknesses in these areas could undermine national progress.
“When energy fails, industry slows. When industry slows, jobs suffer. And when jobs suffer, families feel the pain,” he cautioned.
He urged policymakers to strengthen these sectors to ensure resilience, job security and long-term economic sustainability for workers and their families.
Latest Stories
-
Akosombo Hydroelectric Dam fully operational, engineers have restored all six turbines – Mahama
8 minutes
-
HSWU Women’s Committee urges government to regularise casual health workers
15 minutes
-
BoG’s losses worse than reported despite gold sales – Amin Adam
27 minutes
-
HSWU Women’s Committee observes May Day with visually impaired children
31 minutes
-
May Day: Galamsey remains a menace and must stop now – TUC Chairman warns
36 minutes
-
US imposes sanctions on DR Congo ex-President Kabila alleging rebel support
37 minutes
-
A Minute of work: The place of simple habits
41 minutes
-
May Day: TUC urges gov’t to turn economic stability into jobs and better living standards
43 minutes
-
2026 World Cup: Black Stars must be cautious and respect every opponent – Albert Adomah
44 minutes
-
LUV FACT CHECK: Was the suspended GRIDCo CEO retained from the Akufo-Addo era and did he serve as NPP National Organiser?
44 minutes
-
All mum wants love, prayers and Mother’s Day Out
47 minutes
-
Israel releases all but two activists in Greece after intercepting Gaza aid flotilla
48 minutes
-
Celebrating the backbone of our economy: GHRASP marks Workers’ day 2026
49 minutes
-
Amin Adam questions BoG accounting treatment of gold sales and rising losses
50 minutes
-
Myanmar ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest, military says
50 minutes