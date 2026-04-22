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Catholic Church in Upper West offers silos to boost food security drive

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  22 April 2026 5:36am
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The Roman Catholic Church in the Upper West Region has signalled its readiness to support the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) in strengthening Ghana’s food security system.

The move is aimed at improving sustainability and enhancing the livelihoods of farmers and actors across the agricultural value chain.

The Catholic Bishop of the Wa Diocese, Most Rev. Francis Bomansaan, made this known when NAFCO Chief Executive Officer, George Abradu-Otoo, paid a courtesy call on him in Wa during a working visit to the region.

Bishop Bomansaan stressed that government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of ensuring a hunger-free society.

He disclosed that the Church is offering two silos to NAFCO to help expand grain storage capacity in the region.

Mr Abradu-Otoo welcomed the gesture and commended the Catholic Church for its strong commitment to national development.

As part of his visit, the NAFCO CEO inspected several warehouses in the Upper West Region and engaged with heads of some second-cycle schools on food supply challenges.

In the Savannah Region, he also toured a 1,000-metric-tonne warehouse in Sawla earmarked for rehabilitation under the National Food Reserve Programme.

He was accompanied by the District Chief Executive for Sawla, Sinkina Saka, and officials from NAFCO.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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