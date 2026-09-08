The Women Holding Ghana Together: Who is holding them up?

The writer, Lawrencia Entsuah Boako

NPP Loyal Ladies highlights the hidden pressures facing women who are increasingly the backbone of their families.

For many women across Ghana, a monthly income is rarely theirs alone.

Before the money arrives, there are already demands waiting: a child’s school fees, household expenses, a sibling who needs help, or an ageing parent requiring care.

For some young women, these responsibilities begin while they are still pursuing their education.

They are expected to study, build careers and become financially independent while simultaneously helping their families survive.

The instruction is familiar: “Find a way.”

But how long can one woman carry an entire family?

That question has been brought sharply into the public conversation by NPP Loyal Ladies, which has drawn attention to women quietly shouldering responsibilities far beyond their immediate households.

The question that deserves attention

In a recent public statement, NPP Loyal

Ladies asked:

“Who supports the women who are supporting everyone else?”

The message highlights women raising children while supporting siblings, paying school fees for relatives, caring for ageing parents and navigating unemployment or underemployment.

The issue, it argues, extends beyond women’s welfare. It touches household stability, economic participation and Ghana’s development.

NPP Loyal Ladies has identified education, employment, skills development, childcare, social protection and access to capital as areas requiring greater attention if women are to achieve lasting economic independence.

The invisible family economy

Ghana’s economic conversations often centre on inflation, jobs, household income and the cost of living.

Yet many families survive through an informal support system that rarely appears in economic statistics.

Women frequently become part of that safety net.

When a relative loses a job, they help. When a child needs school fees, they contribute. When an elderly parent requires care, they step in.

That tradition remains an important part of Ghanaian society. But when one woman’s income is continually stretched across several dependants, there may be little left for savings, further education, property or business investment.

The result is a difficult paradox: the person keeping the household stable may be postponing her own economic future.

The education penalty

For young women, the consequences can be particularly serious.

A student compelled to prioritise family survival over education may lose opportunities that could have substantially improved her future earning capacity.

What appears to be a private household decision can therefore become a national development concern.

The question is not simply whether women are entering education, but whether family responsibilities allow them to remain and progress.

Childcare is an economic issue

For working mothers, having a job is only part of the equation.

They also need safe and affordable care for their children.

Where that support is unavailable, women may turn down opportunities, reduce their working hours or remain outside the labour market.

Childcare, therefore, is not solely a private family matter. It has direct implications for women’s participation in the economy and the financial wellbeing of households.

When resilience hides vulnerability

Ghanaian women are often praised for their resilience.

But resilience can also conceal vulnerability.

A woman may continue working, borrowing, sacrificing and supporting relatives without describing herself as being in crisis. Her household may appear to be functioning while she has little savings, few assets and limited protection against an unexpected financial shock.

This raises a difficult question: what happens when the person everyone depends on has nowhere to turn?

The data gap

The issue raises questions that deserve deeper research.

How many women support multiple dependants?

How many delay or abandon education because of family obligations?

How many cannot work because childcare is inaccessible or unaffordable?

How many earn incomes that are largely committed to supporting others?

Understanding these realities requires more than conventional employment or business statistics.

Policymakers need to examine the responsibilities women carry alongside their economic activity and how those responsibilities affect their ability to save, invest, work and progress.

Beyond celebrating resilience

The national conversation must move beyond simply praising women for coping with difficult circumstances.

The more important issue is whether women have genuine opportunities to build sustainable livelihoods while meeting legitimate family responsibilities.

Education and skills, decent employment, childcare, social protection and access to productive capital all form part of that equation.

So does recognising the unpaid care work that keeps families functioning but can restrict women’s economic choices.

A conversation Ghana cannot delay

The intervention by NPP Loyal Ladies has brought an often-overlooked dimension of Ghana’s household economy into sharper focus.

Women are frequently expected to be caregivers, providers and the emergency response system for their families.

The question is whether that responsibility is becoming economically unsustainable.

Who is supporting the woman supporting everyone else?

It is a question worth asking not only about individual women, but about the strength of the systems on which Ghanaian families depend.

Because when the household’s safety net is itself under strain, the vulnerability does not stop with the woman carrying the burden.

It spreads across the family — and ultimately across society.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.