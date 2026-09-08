AFCON 2027Q: Carlos Queiroz to ‘soon submit’ Black Stars squad

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz will “soon submit” his squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, according to the Ghana Football Association.

The Portuguese coach was handed a contract extension to continue leading the senior national team for an undisclosed period after guiding Ghana to a Round of 32 finish at the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s opening qualifier is against Côte d’Ivoire on September 24, before facing The Gambia three days later.

"He [Queiroz] will announce the squad before he arrives but he is working,” Communication Director Henry Asante Twum told 3Sports.

"He has been working since we ended the World Cup. He will soon submit the squad list and then we will make it public.

"He will come back home [Ghana], fine-tune the petty things and then we can begin preparations for the AFCON qualifiers.”

The Black Stars are hoping to return to the continental showpiece after missing out on the 2025 Morocco edition for the first time since 2004.

The senior national team have been drawn in Group C alongside Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia and Somalia for the 2027 tournament.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.