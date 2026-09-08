Gov’t repatriates Barosky from UK, offers psychosocial and financial support

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghanaian government has repatriated veteran musician Isaac Obeng Mensah, popularly known as Barosky, from the United Kingdom following concerns over his welfare and a distressing video of him that circulated widely on social media.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that Barosky arrived safely in Ghana on Monday night.
According to Mr Ablakwa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs fully funded the musician’s repatriation as part of its consular responsibilities.
He said the government was also providing psychosocial support and financial assistance to help Barosky reintegrate into society following his return.
“We are most grateful to our fellow citizens, particularly Nana Romeo, for bringing Barosky’s heart-wrenching plight in Manchester to our attention,” the Minister said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Mr Ablakwa also commended Ghana’s High Commission in the UK for what he described as its “impressive coordination” in facilitating the intervention.
Ghana High Commission intervenes
The intervention followed a visit to Manchester by Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Sabah Zita Benson, who met Barosky and members of the Ghanaian community after receiving several messages about the musician’s condition.
Mrs Benson said the mission was prepared to facilitate his return to Ghana if that was his preference.
“Barosky has contributed immensely to Ghanaian music, and we all need to come together as a community to help him get back on his feet,” she said.
Mr Ablakwa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to assisting Ghanaians in distress abroad.
“We strive to leave no Ghanaian behind,” he said.
The government’s intervention follows growing public concern over Barosky’s welfare after videos of the musician in Manchester drew widespread attention on social media.
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