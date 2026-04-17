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Mahama’s gov’t isn’t against OSP – Deputy AG

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 April 2026 9:13am
Deputy Attorney-General, Dr. Justice Srem Sai
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The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai, has stated that the government of President John Dramani Mahama is not opposed to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) or its role in Ghana’s fight against corruption.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Friday, April 17, he stressed that the administration fully supports the mandate of the OSP and remains committed to strengthening anti-corruption institutions.

“It is important for people to know that no one in this President John Dramani Mahama’s administration is against the Office of the Special Prosecutor and its role in our democracy, which is a very crucial role, and I can tell you that the President is committed 100 per cent to ensuring that corruption is fought on all fronts,” he said.

His comments come in the wake of a High Court ruling delivered on Wednesday, April 15, which held that the OSP lacks independent constitutional authority to prosecute cases without the express approval of the Attorney-General, in line with Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution.

The ruling has reignited debate over the limits of prosecutorial powers between the two offices.

The establishment of the OSP under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), was intended to create an independent anti-corruption body insulated from political interference.

However, constitutional experts maintain that unless Article 88 is amended, prosecutorial authority ultimately rests with the Attorney-General, a position that many expect will be finally determined by the Supreme Court in due course.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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