Mahama fully committed to fighting corruption – Deputy AG

Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai

The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem Sai, has reaffirmed that President John Dramani Mahama remains fully committed to fighting corruption across all state institutions and levels of governance.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Friday, April 17, he emphasised that the current administration has no intention of weakening anti-corruption agencies, including the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

“It is important for people to know that no one in this President John Dramani Mahama’s administration is against the Office of the Special Prosecutor and its role in our democracy, which is a very crucial role, and I can tell you that the President is committed 100 per cent to ensuring that corruption is fought on all fronts,” he stated.

His comments come amid ongoing legal and constitutional debate over the OSP's prosecutorial powers, following a High Court ruling that the office requires authorisation from the Attorney-General to prosecute cases under Article 88 of the 1992 Constitution.

The decision has triggered fresh discussions about institutional independence in the fight against corruption.

While legal experts continue to differ on the interpretation of the law, Dr Srem Sai maintained that the government’s focus remains unchanged, stressing that efforts to combat corruption will continue in collaboration with all relevant state institutions.

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