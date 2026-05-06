My beef with Wizkid is for life – Seun Kuti

Maverick singer Seun Kuti has ruled out reconciliation with Afrobeats star Wizkid, declaring that their rift is lifelong.

Seun Kuti and Wizkid fell apart after the latter claimed he was greater than Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in response to the former’s directive to fans to stop comparing the Ojuelegba crooner to the late music legend.

When asked in a recent podcast if he has settled his beef with Wizkid, Seun Kuti said he can’t reconcile with the Starboy boss because he disrespected his late dad.

The host asked: “Have you and Wizkid settled your Beef?”

Kuti replied: “It is on for life. I don’t have anything to say about him, but it is on for life. You don’t say things about my dad, and then it is fine. There is no coming back from that.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.