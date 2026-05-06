I’ve been blacklisted in music industry for 13 years – Seun Kuti

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer Seun Kuti, has claimed that he has been blacklisted in the Nigerian music industry for about 13 years due to his style of music.

He explained that because his late father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, and his contemporaries used their music as a form of protest against bad governance, the government invested heavily in artists in vain while targeting conscious musicians.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Saleh Meditate podcast, Kuti said government’s interference has significantly affected the quality and impact of modern Nigerian music.

He, however, said being blacklisted in Nigeria doesn’t affect him much, stressing that the country is just a fraction of his fanbase.

He said, “The impact of Fela and his contemporaries who spoke truth to power sacred the government. They made the government realise the power of artistry. So, the government invested more in artists who don’t make conscious music than in artists who sing about realities.

“When I am in Nigeria, I don’t fear to say whatever I want to say. That is a lot of people are saying that I should be cancelled. I have been cancelled for about 13 years now, ever since I performed conscious music at a former Lagos State Governor Ambode’s event. Even before then, my music was heavily restricted.

“I have been cancelled for a long time. People think I am not cancelled because I am doing well. Nigeria has cancelled me for a long time, but Nigeria is just like a really small percentage of my market. So, being cancelled doesn’t really affect me.”

He added that artists who are scared of being blacklisted are only scared because Nigeria makes up the bulk of their fanbase.

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