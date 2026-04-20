National

NAIMOS arrests 6 Chinese nationals in armed galamsey operation on Nyaase River

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  20 April 2026 5:44am
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The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested six Chinese nationals for allegedly engaging in illegal mining along the Nyaase River, a tributary of the Tano River, at Kunsu Gyaenkontabuo in the Ahafo Ano South-West District of the Ashanti Region.

The early morning operation on Saturday, April 18, 2026, was intelligence-led and also uncovered weapons, ammunition, cash, and several items suspected to be linked to the illegal mining activity.

Officials say the seizure represents one of the most significant arrests of foreign nationals in recent enforcement actions.

NAIMOS indicated that the operation began at about 8:20 a.m. when a surprise team moved in on the site and first apprehended one Chinese national.

He was later led to a nearby residence, which resulted in the arrest of five additional suspects believed to be part of the same network.

At the mining site, the task force found extensive environmental destruction, with large portions of land degraded and river areas affected by illegal mining operations.

Equipment including excavators was disabled, while washing platforms, pumping machines, hoses, and other mining tools were destroyed or removed to prevent further use.

A search conducted at the suspects’ residence led to the recovery of two pump-action guns and 102 rounds of ammunition, alongside a Toyota Tacoma vehicle, identification documents, mobile phones, passports, and GH¢60,000 in cash concealed in a black polythene bag.

NAIMOS said the discovery confirmed that the operation extended beyond environmental damage into armed criminal activity.

All six suspects and the seized items have been transferred to the NAIMOS headquarters for further investigation, and the individuals have also been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service for appropriate action.

The Secretariat reiterated that Ghanaian law prohibits foreigners from engaging in small-scale mining, especially illegal operations in protected water bodies and forest areas.

It added that enforcement operations will continue nationwide to protect the country’s natural resources.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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