Rev Enoch Thompson elected Christian Council Chairman

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has elected the Reverend Enoch Nii Narh Thompson, Executive President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, as its new Chairman.

The election took place at the Council’s 2026 Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Head Office at Kuku Hill, Osu.

Rev Thompson succeeds Rt Rev Dr Lieutenant Colonel B.D.K. Agbeko, who served as Chairman from May 21, 2025, to May 21, 2026.

A statement signed by Rev Dr Cyril Fayose, General Secretary of the Council, said prior to his election, Rev Thompson served as Vice Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana.

It said Rev Thompson assumed the leadership of the Council with considerable years of dedicated service to the Christian community and the nation.

His journey in Christian ministry began during his secondary school days and continued through university, with his ministry spanning several roles both within and outside Ghana.

Within the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev Thompson served as Vice President (Ministries) from 2014 to 2022 and currently serves as Executive President.

At the CCG, he has served on the Standing and Executive Committees and as Vice Chairman before his elevation to Chairman.

In 2023, he was elected onto the Executive Committee of the Baptist World Alliance during its Annual Gathering in Norway.

Rev Thompson also served in various capacities at Messiah Baptist Church for 17 years, rising from Administrative Assistant to Associate Pastor and later Head Pastor.

He also played a significant role at Hope for Life Christian Fellowship.

Rev Thompson has contributed to the training of future ministers through roles at Maranatha University College, Prairie Graduate School, and as an Adjunct Lecturer at Ghana Baptist University College.

He has also been involved in the training of Children’s Sunday School teachers and fieldwork among children.

Rev Thompson earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in French and Spanish Studies from the University of Ghana and the Complutense University of Madrid in 1990.

He later obtained a Diploma in Theology from Maranatha Bible College, now Maranatha University College at Sowutuom, Accra in 1997; a Master of Divinity in Biblical Studies from Prairie Graduate School in Calgary in 2000, and a Master of Philosophy in the Study of Religions from the University of Ghana in 2010.

Rev Thompson also undertook leadership training at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in 2020.

The statement expressed the hope that as the Christian Council of Ghana prepared towards its centenary celebrations in 2029 and Ghana’s 70th anniversary of political independence, Rev Thompson would provide the leadership and commitment needed for a prosperous future.

“May the good Lord the Christian Council of Ghana under Rev Enoch Thompson’s leadership and bless our homeland Ghana and make us great and strong,” the Council added.

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