Three more suspects arrested in murder of Indian national found dead in car boot — Police

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested three more suspects in connection with the murder of an Indian national whose body was found in the boot of an abandoned vehicle in the Ashanti Region last month.
Speaking at a press briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah Akrofi said the latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to four as investigations into the killing intensify.
“All the suspects are in custody and the exhibits recovered, including the CCTV server, the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Techno Mobile phone, have been retained for evidential purposes,” DCOP Ansah Akrofi stated.
The victim, identified as Sameer Devendra Kumar, was found dead on April 26, 2026, with multiple stab wounds in the boot of his vehicle at the outskirts of Staben Ekufrom in the Ashanti Region.
According to police, the three newly arrested suspects are Osman Moro, also known as Piago, aged 20; another suspect arrested near Abra Pon in the Dumporse area; and John Adoko, alias Keita.
The arrests were carried out through intelligence-led operations in Kumasi on April 29 and 30.
The suspects join Akum Kujjo Jr., the first suspect arrested in the case, who police say has admitted involvement in the murder.
DCOP Ansah Akrofi disclosed that Akum Kujjo Jr. told investigators he visited the deceased’s workplace on April 24, two days before the body was discovered, where he disconnected and replaced a CCTV server with the help of another suspect.
Police said the suspect later led investigators to Daban New Site in Kumasi, where the concealed CCTV server was retrieved.
Investigators also recovered the deceased’s iPhone 17 Pro Max after Osman Moro allegedly directed police to a nearby bush where the phone had been buried in a hole and covered with fresh leaves inside a brown envelope.
The Tecno mobile phone belonging to the deceased was also retrieved from the second suspect arrested near Abra Pon, whom police identified as the individual who assisted in replacing the CCTV server.
Meanwhile, John Adoko alias Keita is alleged to have admitted driving the victim’s vehicle to the location where it was eventually abandoned.
The police say investigations are still ongoing as they work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killing.
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