Police warn content creators against criminal acts disguised as online content

The Ghana Police Service has issued a strong warning to social media content creators engaging in acts that border on criminality, revealing that at least one individual has already been arrested for posting a masked video threatening to kill security personnel.

Speaking at a press briefing, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Grace Ansah Akrofi said the Service is increasingly concerned about the misuse of social media platforms to spread fear, misinformation, and violent threats under the guise of content creation.

“If you engage in any act, any behaviour, any conduct, in any shape or form that borders on criminality, the Ghana Police Service will fish you out, will pursue you, will get you arrested and bring you to face the full rigours of the law,” DCOP Ansah Akrofi warned.

According to her, one suspect who appeared in a masked video threatening to kill security personnel was tracked down and arrested by police.

She said the individual later returned online with what appeared to be an apology, claiming the video had merely been intended as content creation. However, the Police Service said such explanations would not excuse conduct that threatens public safety.

DCOP Ansah Akrofi also referenced another incident from a few months ago in which a group of individuals dressed as bandits posted threatening videos directed at the Ghanaian public.

She disclosed that arrests were also made in that case.

Beyond direct threats, the Police Service says it has observed an increase in online activities that create panic in communities and contribute to the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

DCOP Ansah Akrofi said the Police Service has intensified its digital surveillance and online patrols as part of efforts to ensure Ghana’s online space is not exploited for criminal activities.

She urged content creators and social media users to act responsibly and remain mindful of the legal consequences of content that crosses the line into criminal conduct.

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