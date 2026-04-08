Police hunt suspects after gunfire triggers chaos at Kotoku Onion Market

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The Accra Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for individuals involved in a violent disturbance at the Kotoku Onion Market, where gunshots rang out during a clash among members of five onion sellers’ associations.
The incident, which occurred on April 6, 2026, stemmed from disagreements over how onions supplied by foreign traders should be shared among the groups. This was disclosed in a police statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs for the Accra Region, Superintendent Juliana Obeng.
“Preliminary information indicates that tension arose among five onion sellers’ associations over disagreements regarding the distribution of onions supplied by foreign traders, which led to heightened unrest within the market,” the statement noted.
According to police, the confrontation escalated quickly, with gunshots fired from an unknown location. Although officers arrived at the scene promptly, the individuals responsible for the gunfire fled before they could be identified or apprehended.
In response, the regional command deployed additional patrol teams to the market on the same day to stabilise the situation. Police presence has since been increased to deter further clashes and maintain order.
“The Police have engaged the leadership of the five associations and have assured their cooperation in maintaining peace and order,” Supt. Obeng added.
The command also warned the public against acts of violence and the unlawful use of firearms, urging members of the associations to resolve disputes through lawful, non-violent means.
While the search for the suspects continues, the Accra Regional Police Command says the situation is calm.
“The Command assures the public that the situation remains under control and continues to be closely monitored,” the statement said.
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