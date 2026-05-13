“We all deserve a chance” – Adjoa Tee defends influencers on TGMA red carpet

Ghanaian social media influencer and entrepreneur Tyson Sariyu Dornukie, popularly known as Adjoa Tee, has expressed her opinion on the need for influencers to participate in the red carpet session of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) and other events.

Over the years, content creators and influencers who have appeared on the TGMA red carpet and at other award events have faced backlash over the outfits they wore to these occasions.

This has drawn the attention of netizens and sparked conversations among fashion critics, many of whom have called on organisers of award schemes to prevent such individuals from participating in red carpet sessions, arguing that their outfits are inappropriate for the occasion.

Adjoa Tee's 27th TGMAs Red Carpet look

However, Adjoa Tee believes everyone should be allowed to experience the event, stating that everyone who gets the opportunity to attend has put effort into their work to be recognised and invited by organisers.

According to her, influencers and content creators are celebrated just like musicians and other industry players and should therefore be given the opportunity to explore, express their opinions, and showcase their designs during the red carpet session.

“It’s not easy to work to a certain point for people to recognize you. So if you’ve worked to a point where people know you and what you do and you’re able to go for these programs, you should go. I don’t know why people think influencers aren’t celebrities. Everybody may have reasons why they’re saying so but I feel like anybody that’s celebrated should be able to go for grand events,” the influencer spoke on Joy Prime’s Changes show.

She is also of the view that once a person is able to afford a ticket to the event, they should be permitted to enjoy the full benefits of the money spent.

“I don’t agree. I feel like everybody should be given the chance to do what they want to. TGMA is not cheap and the tickets are not cheap. So if somebody have been able to buy the ticket and go for the program, let them do so.”

Despite having reservations about the choice of outfits worn by some influencers, she still maintains her opinion that they should be allowed to freely experience the session.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.