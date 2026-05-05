TGMA 2026 heads back to Grand Arena after venue change

Charterhouse Productions, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, have announced a change of venue for the 27th edition of the scheme.

The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place at the Palms Convention Centre, will now be held at the Grand Arena on Saturday, 9 May 2026 from 7pm.

In a statement, the organisers said the decision reflects the growing scale and ambition of the awards scheme.

“The move to the Grand Arena reflects the evolving scale and production ambition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. With its expansive capacity, advanced technical infrastructure, and enhanced production flexibility, the Grand Arena offers the ideal environment to deliver the world-class experience that audiences have come to expect.”

The Grand Arena has served as the home of the awards since 2019 and is designed to support large-scale staging, broadcasting and audience engagement.

Charterhouse Productions also expressed appreciation to key partners, including headline sponsor Telecel Ghana, as well as government institutions.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly our headline sponsor, Telecel Ghana, and our sector ministry for their unwavering support. We are equally grateful to the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their continued collaboration towards the hosting of this year’s event at the Grand Arena and supporting the growth of the creative sector.”

The organisers assured nominees and the public of a memorable experience at this year’s awards.

“To our cherished nominees, guests, and the Ghanaian public, we look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable evening one that celebrates our music, our culture, and our global impact in truly grand style.”

A few weeks ago, it was announced that the organisers were finding it difficult to secure an ideal venue for the event, as they had not yet been granted access to the Grand Arena for this year.

This sparked widespread conversation, with many appealing to government to release the venue to the organisers.

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