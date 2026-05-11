Afro-Jamaican artiste Barbee unveils African Barbee fashion brand at TGMA 2026

Afro-Jamaican artist Faith Barbee Eselebor has officially unveiled her African-inspired fashion brand, African Barbee, during her appearance at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2026.

The singer made a striking appearance at the event in a custom-designed two-piece outfit from her new collection, featuring a corset and matching skirt adorned with colourful African prints and crystal embellishments.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the brand, Barbee said her love for African fabrics dates back to her childhood.

“Growing up, I always loved African prints and looked forward to the beautiful outfits my father would bring back to the States for me,” she said.

She added that creating her own fashion line rooted in her heritage has been deeply personal and meaningful.

“Being able to create my own designs influenced by my African heritage and childhood memories is incredibly meaningful to me,” she added.

Barbee explained that the African Barbee brand reflects both her cultural identity and her evolving artistic expression, blending fashion with storytelling.

The artist is currently in Ghana working on the music video for her latest single titled Start Over, a project she says will highlight the country’s cultural richness and creative energy.

“I’m grateful to be reconnecting with my roots and building something meaningful through music, fashion and culture,” she noted.

Born Faith Barbee Eselebor, the singer is known for her versatility across Reggae, Pop, Dancehall, and R&B.

She has previously collaborated with international acts including Beenie Man, Trina, and Junior Kelly, building a cross-cultural music career that spans the Caribbean, United States, and Africa.

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