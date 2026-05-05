TGMA 2026 moves to Grand Arena as organisers announce venue change

Organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) have announced a change in venue for the 27th edition of the awards, shifting the event from the Palms Convention Centre to the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 5, Charterhouse Productions said the ceremony will now take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at 7:00 pm. According to the organisers, the move reflects the growing scale and production demands of the awards scheme.

“The move to the Grand Arena reflects the evolving scale and production ambition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards,” the statement said.

They added that “with its expansive capacity, advanced technical infrastructure, and enhanced production flexibility, the Grand Arena offers the ideal environment to deliver the world-class experience that audiences have come to expect.”

Charterhouse also highlighted the venue’s track record, noting, “As the home of the TGMA since 2019, the venue is purpose-built to support the dynamic staging, broadcast, and audience engagement requirements that define the awards.”

The organisers further expressed appreciation to key stakeholders for their continued support.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly our headline sponsor, Telecel Ghana, and our sector ministry for their unwavering support,” the statement said.

They also acknowledged government support, adding, “We are equally grateful to the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their continued collaboration towards the hosting of this year’s event.”

Charterhouse extended an invitation to nominees and the general public to look forward to the ceremony.

“We look forward to welcoming you to an unforgettable evening, one that celebrates our music, our culture, and our global impact in truly grand style,” the statement said.

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