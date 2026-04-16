We have no venue for this year’s TGMA – Robert Klah 

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, has disclosed that they are struggling to secure a befitting venue for this year’s event.

With less than a month to the awards ceremony, Robert says they are still scouting for a place for the programme.

In previous years, the programme was held at the Grand Arena on the Accra International Conference Centre premises. However, Robert indicates that authorities overseeing the land on which the Grand Arena dome sits are requesting that they vacate the premises.

Speaking on Hitz FM about preparations for the awards ceremony slated for May 9, 2026, he said “the only thing left now is the venue.”

“Unfortunately, the Grand Arena is not available. What I know is that the owners of the land would to have their place so we don’t have access to it so we have to look for another venue,” he told hosts Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz.

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that a major renovation project is set to be undertaken at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The Grand Arena, currently the largest indoor event venue in Ghana, holds about 4,000 people. It was built and is managed by Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

With the Accra International Conference Centre and the National Theatre earmarked for renovation, the next available option is the Palms Convention Centre at Labadi, which has a capacity of about 2,500.

Robert Klah has, however, stated that regardless of the outcome, the organisers will find a way to give patrons a good experience.

Creative industry stakeholders, including artiste manager Edem Mensah Tsotorme and host of Asempa Showbiz, Ernest Adu Kumi, say the absence of a larger venue for the TGMA may pose a major challenge for this year’s event.

“We do not have an event space that can take the number of TGMA now so I wish from now to maybe the end of next week you go to the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture with the Board,” Edem said.

“I think we have been talking about this but we are not angry enough as a people. Why should it be that a big event like TGMA, some few weeks to the event be struggling for venue? This is absurd. It is unacceptable,” he said.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards is slated for May 9, 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.