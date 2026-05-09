Akosua Manu appointed spokesperson for NPP’s Gender and Social Protection Committee

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed former Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu popularly known as Kozie as Spokesperson for the party’s Gender and Social Protection Committee as part of a major restructuring exercise following the party’s 2024 electoral defeat.

The appointment, announced in the party’s newly released committee composition document, places Akosua Manu among key figures tasked with shaping and communicating the NPP’s policy direction on gender, social welfare, inclusion, and vulnerable groups ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The Gender and Social Protection Committee is co-chaired by Member of Parliament Adelia Ntim and Dr. Susana Alo, with Grace Akosua Amoabeng serving alongside Akosua Manu as spokespersons. Ama Nequaye Tetteh has also been named Secretary to the committee.

Akosua Manu’s appointment is being viewed by party faithful and political observers as recognition of her impressive presence and activism within the NPP, particularly among the youth and women wings of the party. Known for her strong media presence and grassroots mobilization efforts, Kozie has over the years become one of the recognizable young voices within the party’s communication structure.

Her inclusion in the committee is expected to strengthen the NPP’s engagement on issues affecting women, children, persons with disabilities, youth empowerment, and social intervention policies. The committee is also expected to contribute to the party’s review of existing social protection programmes while proposing new policy alternatives to address current socio-economic challenges.

The reconstitution of the committees forms part of efforts by the opposition NPP to reorganize and reposition itself following the outcome of the 2024 general elections. Party leadership says the committees will serve as platforms for policy formulation, stakeholder engagement, and strategic communication on national issues.

The NPP is expected to unveil more activities and policy engagements through the various committees in the coming months as it intensifies preparations toward rebuilding and reconnecting with the electorate.

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