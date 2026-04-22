Politics | Regional

Old Tafo MCE announces measures to ease road congestion

Source: Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen  
  22 April 2026 6:28pm
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The Old Tafo Municipal Assembly has announced a new strategy to address persistent traffic congestion, as concerns grow over its impact on safety and daily life in parts of the Ashanti Region.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Abubakar Sadick, said the move is aimed at restoring order on major roads where congestion has become a regular challenge for drivers, traders and pedestrians.

Speaking at the first session of the third assembly meeting, he said the initiative is being implemented under the government of President John Mahama.

Congestion remains a common problem across several urban centres in the Ashanti Region, where narrow roads, roadside trading and poor parking practices often slow movement and increase the risk of road crashes and injuries.

In Old Tafo, Mr Sadick identified indiscriminate parking along major roads as a key cause of the situation.

“To address this, we have formed a special committee tasked with enforcing parking regulations and restoring order on our roads,” he told assembly members.

He said the committee will work closely with transport unions, the police and urban roads officials to decongest busy routes, especially during peak hours.

The Municipal Chief Executive also cautioned drivers and traders against using road shoulders for parking and trading, warning that stricter enforcement will follow.

Road safety advocates have long raised concerns that congestion not only delays movement but also creates dangerous conditions, including blocked emergency access routes, increased driver frustration and unsafe interactions between vehicles and pedestrians.

Mr Sadick said easing congestion would improve safety and support economic activity in the municipality.

Beyond traffic, he said the assembly remains stable both administratively and financially.

On security, he described the municipality as calm but noted a recent rise in drug peddling cases. “The police are on top of the situation. All suspects arrested in connection with drug peddling have been processed and handed over to be arraigned before the court,” he said.

He called on assembly members to support the new measures and step up public education in their electoral areas.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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