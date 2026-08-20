Your voice, your future – Opare Addo opens National Youth Forum 2026

George Opare Addo

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, has led the maiden National Youth Forum 2026 in Accra, bringing together young people and heads of key youth-focused agencies to discuss their challenges and opportunities.

The forum, held at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), provided a platform for young people to raise concerns and make suggestions on how government can better respond to their needs.

Held under the theme “A Sound Youth, A Sound Nation: Your Voice. Your Future. Our Ghana,” the forum brought together the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, National Youth Authority (NYA), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and National Service Authority (NSA).

Mr Opare Addo said the forum was intended to give young people the opportunity to tell the government what is working, what is not and what needs to change.

He also urged the youth to go beyond identifying challenges and propose practical solutions to issues affecting them.

The engagement comes against the backdrop of Ghana’s youthful population, with more than 70% aged 35 or younger.

Heads of the various agencies used the forum to outline programmes and opportunities available to young people.

National Service Authority Director-General, Ruth Dela Seddoh, highlighted plans to increase private-sector exposure for national service personnel.

Under the plan, 60% of personnel are expected to be posted to private-sector organisations, while 40% are expected to serve in the public sector.

Youth Employment Agency CEO, Malik Basintale, said more than 90,000 young people have been recruited through various programmes, while more than 8,000 have secured private-sector opportunities through partnerships.

National Youth Authority CEO, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, highlighted the National Apprenticeship Programme, which combines classroom instruction with practical training.

He said the programme initially targeted 10,000 apprentices but had trained 14,000 people by 2025. Plans are underway to expand the programme to 100,000 young people.

NEIP CEO Eric Adjei outlined measures to support entrepreneurs beyond skills training. These include engagements with the Ghana Revenue Authority to address tax-related challenges facing businesses.

The forum also addressed substance abuse. Narcotics Control Commission Director-General, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, cautioned young people against illicit drug use and urged them to make choices that protect their health, education and future.

The event provided an opportunity for young people to directly question government and youth-focused agencies about employment, entrepreneurship, skills development, national service and other concerns.

The Ministry said the engagement forms part of efforts to strengthen dialogue with young people and ensure their priorities influence youth-focused policies and programmes.

The Ghana Youth Federation partnered with the Ministry for the forum, with YFM serving as the media partner.

The National Youth Forum 2026 was therefore positioned as a platform for dialogue, accountability, and collaboration among young people, government, and institutions responsible for youth development.

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