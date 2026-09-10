Mahama urges new Supreme Court Justices to draw on diverse experience

Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and Anthony Forson Jnr

President John Dramani Mahama has urged three newly sworn-in Justices of the Supreme Court to draw on their diverse professional and judicial experiences to enrich the Court’s deliberations and contribute to the development of Ghanaian law.

The three Justices are Sophia Rosetta Oduokouan Bernasko-Essah, Edward Amoako Asante and Anthony Forson Jnr.

Speaking at their swearing-in ceremony, President Mahama said the varied backgrounds of the new Justices would bring complementary perspectives to the apex court.

“Today, together your varied experiences should deepen the Court’s deliberations and contribute to the continual development of Ghanaian law,” he said.

Diverse judicial experience

Justice Sophia Rosetta Oduokouan Bernasko-Essah joins the Supreme Court after extensive judicial experience at the Court of Appeal, where she has handled complex legal questions and contributed to the development of Ghanaian jurisprudence.

President Mahama said her elevation recognised her “competence, discipline, and dedication”, while placing on her a greater responsibility to strengthen the quality, clarity and consistency of the Court’s decisions.

Justice Edward Amoako Asante, a former President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice and a Justice of the Court of Appeal, brings both national and regional judicial experience to the Supreme Court.

President Mahama said his exposure to regional integration, treaty obligations, human rights and the relationship between domestic and international law would provide a valuable perspective to the Court’s work.

Forson brings legal practice experience

Anthony Forson Jnr. joins the Supreme Court from private legal practice, bringing decades of experience as a legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

President Mahama said Mr Forson’s practical experience in litigation and understanding of the challenges faced by court users should help the Supreme Court better appreciate how legal principles affect the daily lives of citizens.

He, however, reminded the new Justice that his role on the bench would require him to rise above the interests he represented as an advocate.

“The advocate advances a client’s case, but the judge must rise above every competing interest and decide solely on the law, the evidence and the dictates of justice,” President Mahama said.

He urged all three Justices to bring their respective experiences to the Court while remaining guided by the Constitution, the law and the demands of justice in the discharge of their judicial responsibilities.

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