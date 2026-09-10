Obuasi SecTech closure leaves newly placed students in limbo as Adansi group demands reopening

Parents whose wards have been placed at Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SecTech) are facing uncertainty over their admission as the school remains closed following disturbances on campus in August 2026.

With the admission process for newly placed senior high school students underway nationwide and reporting scheduled for September 18 to 20, 2026, parents and students placed at Obuasi SecTech say they have yet to receive clarity on reporting arrangements, prospectus requirements and other admission procedures.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) closed the school in August following disturbances linked to allegations made by some students against the school's headmaster, Abdulai Zakaria.

The disturbances reportedly followed allegations surrounding the discovery of a fetus in a bushy area near the school.

Some students allegedly claimed that the headmaster had knowledge of, or was connected to, circumstances surrounding the alleged burial. There were also other allegations concerning inappropriate relationships involving the headmaster and some female students.

The allegations have not been established, and investigations by the Ghana Police Service and the GES are ongoing.

The Ministry of Education has directed the GES to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Adansi citizens petition Education Ministry

Amid the continued closure, a group of concerned citizens of Adansi has petitioned the Ministry of Education and the GES to urgently reopen the school, warning that innocent students are bearing the consequences of the situation.

The petition, signed by the group's President, A.C. Nature, stressed that the allegations remain unproven and that no individual should be considered guilty unless established through due process.

The group said it supports a thorough and impartial investigation and that its petition is not intended to shield anyone found culpable.

According to the group, the continued closure is depriving thousands of students of valuable instructional time while their colleagues in other schools continue with academic work.

WASSCE candidates, fresh students affected

The group said final-year students preparing for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) face particular risks because prolonged disruption could affect their preparation and prospects for tertiary education.

Newly placed first-year students, it added, are also in limbo because they have not been given clear information on when or how they are expected to report to the school.

The petition is therefore demanding “appropriate public clarification on the status and progress of investigations” and has called for the process to be conducted lawfully and independently, with anyone found culpable sanctioned appropriately.

On the reopening of the school, the group wants interim leadership or another appropriate administrative arrangement put in place, where necessary, to allow academic work to resume.

Mr Nature also called for “urgent and exceptional attention to final-year WASSCE candidates”, as well as clear admission and reporting arrangements for newly placed students.

“Let justice take its course. Let accountability prevail. But let the innocent students return to the classroom,” the petition concluded.

The group is urging the Education Ministry and the GES to act decisively, saying the welfare and education of the affected students should remain the priority while investigations continue.

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