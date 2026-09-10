ATLF2026: Tourism industry players honoured at event in Limpopo, South Africa

Ubuntu Aquatics CC in Namibia has emerged as the winner of the 2025 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge, with the award presented at the 2026 Africa Tourism Leadership Awards (ATLA) held in Polokwane in South Africa’s Limpopo Province.

The 2026 Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge Award, Limpopo Edition, meanwhile, went to Fano Nefali.

At the 2026 Africa Tourism Leadership Awards, several other individuals, organisations and destinations were also recognised for their contribution to tourism development across the continent.

The Hafeni Afrika Tourism Group won the Championing Sustainability Award, with Gugu Sitole of Glamping Adventures as first runner-up.

The award recognises destinations, businesses, third-sector organisations and policies that have made outstanding contributions to conservation, environmental protection and community development.

Ethiopian Airlines received the Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award, while Kenya Airways was named first runner-up.

The award recognises tourism transport organisations that provide high-quality services to travellers while demonstrating strong environmental and sustainability credentials.

The Most Innovative Business Tourism Destination Award went to Nairobi, while the Outstanding Entrepreneurship Award was presented to VistaVoyage Travel Group.

The Most Outstanding Accommodation Facility Award went to the Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara.

The Most Progressive Policies Award was presented to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife of Kenya, with the Rwanda Development Board as first runner-up.

Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife also received the Destination Africa Lifetime Award.

Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife won the Women in Leadership Award, which recognises an inspiring and influential woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the development of tourism in Africa.

The MEC for Limpopo’s Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Dr Tsitereke Matibe, says the province is prepared to host the Africa Tourism Leadership Forum again.

He says the province is ready to provide the necessary support should the forum return to Limpopo.

“We are ready. If it is to come again, if the problem is the budget, the budget is resolved. Our Executive Mayor, our Premier, we are ready if we have to do it again. In our language, we call it phinda mzala. We are ready for phinda mzala,” he said.

Meanwhile, Co-Chairperson of the Africa Tourism Awards, Givemore Chidzidzi of Zimbabwe, says competition for the awards was intense.

“The selection was very tight. The ATLF Awards are the only Pan-African awards that recognise and celebrate changemakers, thought leaders. So this is pioneered in Africa, by Africans, for Africans.”

The Africa Tourism Leadership Awards (ATLA) is a pan-African initiative that celebrates individuals, organisations, destinations, governments and businesses making significant contributions to the advancement of Africa’s travel, tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors.

Held as part of the annual Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF), the awards recognise excellence in innovation, leadership and sustainable tourism, particularly initiatives delivering meaningful economic, social and environmental benefits.

They also spotlight efforts in environmental protection, community development and responsible tourism, as well as initiatives helping to position Africa as a more competitive and attractive global tourism destination.

The Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Summit and Challenge (AYTIS), organised by Africa Tourism Partners in partnership with UN Tourism and BDO, provides a platform for young entrepreneurs and start-ups across Africa to showcase innovative ideas for the travel, tourism and MICE sectors.

The initiative supports solutions that go beyond technology, with the potential to drive innovation and transform Africa’s tourism industry.

That is what earned Ubuntu Aquatics the recognition. In Namibia, where water is hard to come by, Ubuntu Aquatics CC, a project founded by Namibian entrepreneur Octavius Maketo, is finding an innovative way to grow food while creating a tourism experience.

The concept combines fish farming with vegetable production in a system that allows water to be reused.

Fish are kept in tanks, and the nutrient-rich water from the tanks is used to grow vegetables. The waste produced by the fish provides nutrients for the plants, while the plants help filter and clean the water before it is returned to the fish tanks.

The system allows the water to be used repeatedly, reducing waste and making efficient use of one of Namibia’s most valuable resources.

The project is also being developed as a tourism attraction, allowing visitors to see how food can be produced while conserving water.

It brings together agriculture, environmental sustainability, tourism, and youth entrepreneurship.

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