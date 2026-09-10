Mahama urges judges to uphold impartiality in all cases including politically sensitive ones

President John Dramani Mahama has urged judges to remain independent and impartial in handling cases, particularly those involving difficult, unpopular or politically sensitive issues.

He said judicial independence was essential to protecting the rights of citizens and ensuring that every case brought before the courts was determined strictly according to the law.

President Mahama made the call during the swearing-in of three newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court — Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and private legal practitioner Anthony Forson Jnr.

He said the authority of the Supreme Court, as Ghana’s final judicial authority, was rooted in the confidence and trust of the people rather than political power or force.

He said that confidence depended on the assurance that every matter brought before the court would be determined independently, impartially and strictly according to the law.

Integrity and courage

President Mahama said judges required more than legal knowledge to effectively discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

He said they must demonstrate sound judgment, personal integrity, intellectual courage, patience and a deep commitment to justice.

He urged the judges to protect constitutional rights, uphold the separation of powers and ensure that no individual or institution was placed above the law.

President Mahama also described the judicial oath as a serious commitment to the people of Ghana rather than a ceremonial exercise.

“The oath you are taking today is consequential, not ceremonial. It is a solemn covenant with the people of Ghana,” he said.

He said the oath required judges to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will, while upholding and defending the Constitution.

Independence and accountability

President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to judicial independence, stressing that it was not a privilege for the personal benefit of judges but a safeguard for citizens seeking fair and impartial justice.

“Judicial independence is not a privilege granted to judges for their personal benefit. It is a protection that is afforded to citizens so that their rights may be determined fairly, even when the issues before the courts are difficult, unpopular, or politically sensitive,” he said.

He, however, stressed that judicial independence must be accompanied by accountability, discipline and fidelity to the judicial oath.

The President said public confidence in the judiciary depended not only on the quality of judicial decisions but also on the conduct of judges, the accessibility of the courts and the timely delivery of justice.

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